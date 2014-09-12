8-Year-Old Girl Has Died, Flung From A Carnival Ride At The Adelaide Royal Show

Royal Melbourne Show 2013 Air Maxx 360 Ride

An 8-year-old girl has died after being thrown from a carnival ride at the Adelaide Royal Show.

The child was taken to Women’s and Children’s Hospital but later died from her injuries.

She is believed to have been on an Airmaxx 360 ride when the incident occurred.

Witnesses have said it looked as if the girl had slipped out of her safety harness.

“She was hanging by her legs off the ride, trying to block herself. She went flying through the air about 10-15 metres up in the air,” the witness told The Advertiser.

Police and SafeWork SA are investigating the incident.

