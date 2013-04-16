REPORTS: 8-Year-Old Died In Boston Blasts

CNN and NBC are reporting an eight-year-old is confirmed dead in the Boston terror attacks this afternoon.



Most news agencies are still reporting two fatalities among the scores of injured.

The New York Times says more than a dozen children are among the wounded.

Meanwhile, CBS is now confirming reports that there is a Saudi national in custody.

