8-Year-Old Boy Killed In Boston Bombings Was Watching His Father Run The Marathon

Photo:

Among the three people who lost their lives at the Boston Marathon bombings was 8-year-old Martin Richard, according to the Boston Globe.



Martin was watching his father Bill Richard, a community leader in Dorchester, Mass. run the marathon. Martin’s mother, Denise, and his six-year-old sister were also reported to have serious injuries from the explosion.

Locals of Dorchester gathered Monday night at a community restaurant in honour of Martin. An at-large city councilor Ayanna Pressley told Boston.com of the Richard family:

“They [the Richard family] are beloved by this community. They contribute in many ways. That’s why you see this outpouring. It’s surreal, it’s tragic, it’s incomprehensible. Everyone here tonight is trying to comfort one another and be prayerful.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.