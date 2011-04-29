8 Social Media Campaigns That Worked Wonders For Big Corporations

With huge budgets and entire departments dedicated to social media, big business has conceived of some very innovative ways to use social media. Here are some lessons that small business can take away from these campaigns.
Think outside the box. Nike created an app that has nothing to do with its shoes. Nike Training Club is a training app that offers users their own personal mobile trainer with custom-built workouts, audio guidance, and on-demand instructions.
Corvida Raven, social media strategist and blogger at Shegeeks.net, suggests that small businesses have a clear direction before jumping on the app bandwagon. She suggests that small businesses come up with something innovative and effective rather than redundant and unproductive.
The funky headphone and apparel retailer Skullcandy has created a multi-purpose Facebook app that allows users to listen to music, watch videos, download apps, shop, and more.
If you lack the budget to have a custom Facebook widget designed, think about crowdsourcing the job or hiring a young, eager developer that's trying to gain experience.
Alternatively, you can still customise your Facebook page by adding a blog, discussion boards, and other features. The point is to present fans with something that keeps them coming back for more.
When Burger King wanted to promote their 2008 Whopper Virgins campaign, they created a new website called WhopperVirgins.com where they posted videos of live taste tests involving real participants. By using a dedicated domain name you can promote a specific campaign to a target audience, like to new customers, for example.
Don't forget to include a link to your main website on your promotional page and vice versa--the cross-linkage will boost your SEO and make your customers aware of both sites. When Chevrolet wanted to unveil the new version of its Volt car model to the masses, it did so on the road. The company made stops in 12 major cities with a social media team in tow, showcasing the car to interested fans while vlogging and blogging about the tour's progress on Chevy's website and on other social media.
Small businesses can use this tactic nationally as Chevy did or locally--by blogging or vlogging about various promotional events and connecting with potential customers face-to-face and online.
