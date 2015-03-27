The 7 most incredible stories from the blockbuster US Justice Department 'sex party' report

Reuters/Sukree Sukplang Thai go-go dancers entertain patrons at a bar in Bangkok’s Patpong entertainment district.

A new Justice Department investigation revealed a series of shocking allegations of sexual misconductby agency employees on Thursday.

These allegations include “sex parties” funded by drug cartels, outlandish and fetishistic sex while on the job, extreme acts of sexual harassment against female subordinates, and much more.

The accusations are the result of an inspector general’s investigation into the sexual harassment and misconduct policies of four Justice Department law-enforcement agencies: the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), US Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Business Insider rounded up some of the wildest allegations from the report below. These incidents were cited in the report because they were not properly handled by the respective agencies. Many of the offenders were allowed to continue their offensive behaviour even after it was reported.

Sex with a fugitive’s wife?

According to the report, a US marshall supervisor learned that a deputy had an “inappropriate” and “romantic” relationship with the spouse of a fugitive. Even after three supervisors instructed the deputy marshall to end the relationship, he nevertheless “continued to pursue it” for another year.

The Office of Professional Responsibility apparently only found out about the relationship after it was terminated: “When the relationship ended, the fugitive’s spouse lodged a complaint.”

‘Sex with anonymous partners’ on the job

In one particularly bizarre 2009 account, an ATF director apparently went through great lengths to facilitate sexual encounters while on assignment. According to the report, he “solicited consensual sex with anonymous partners and modified a hotel room door to facilitate sexual play.”

In addition, the director “removed smoke detectors from the hotel room and inadvertently caused damage to the hotel’s centralised fire detection system.” After being confronted, he admitted it “was not an isolated incident for him and had occurred in the past.”

‘Sex parties’ funded by drug cartels

REUTERS A prostitute stands on a street in Bogota May 23, 2006.

In one of the most headline-grabbing allegations in the report, Drug Enforcement Agency employees admitted to attending “sex parties” with prostitutes paid by drug cartels. What’s more, these allegedly “loud” parties happened on government property, creating “security risks.”

Politico reported that these activities took place in Colombia.

“In particular, the Inspector said that she explained to [Office of Professional Responsibility] management that the fact that most of the ‘sex parties’ occurred in government-leased quarters where agents’ laptops, BlackBerry devices, and other government-issued equipment were present [and] created potential security risks for the DEA and for the agents who participated in the parties, potentially exposing them to extortion, blackmail, or coercion,” the report said.

The prostitute receptionist

A Deputy US marshall conducting an extradition in Bangkok, Thailand, allegedly got involved with some local prostitutes. The situation got a little weird when they started talking to the federal government on his behalf.

Each time the State Department called the marshall, “two women with heavy foreign accents answered the phone and stated the [marshall] could not be disturbed. A local investigator for the State Department spoke to one of the women in Thai [and] confirmed she was a prostitute.”

The ATF love triangle

An ATF supervisor failed to report his or her “inappropriate relationship” with an assistant, which involved an “intentional misuse of government vehicles to facilitate that relationship.” The supervisor was married and his or her spouse, who was also an ATF employee, found out about the romantic entanglement and “insisted” it be reported to management.

AP/Damir Sagolj Thai go-go dancers wait for customers at Bangkok’s Soi Cowboy red-light area just before curfew.

An overseas porn ask

A DEA assistant regional director allegedly made “numerous inappropriate sexual comments” to his assistant while stationed in another country, including a request “to watch pornographic movies” together. The person also “routinely threw items, yelled at employees, and used other vulgarities in the office and at official functions, among other allegations.”

‘Tightening his pants’

An FBI supervisor “repeated unprofessional behaviour, including cornering his subordinates in their cubicles and displaying the size of his genitals by tightening his pants, making graphic and inappropriate sexual comments and gestures, and otherwise creating a hostile work environment.”

Instead of reporting his behaviour, however, the supervisor was repeatedly told to cut it off. “Accordingly, the subordinates experienced the [supervisor’s] misconduct for approximately 3 years before it was reported to headquarters,” the report said.

