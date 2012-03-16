8 Wedding Splurges That You Should Skip

Photo: Flickr / Kevin McShane

Couples drop money on some pretty ridiculous stuff for their special day— and it all adds up.We talked to wedding planners across the country to get their take on what items your wedding won’t miss.



Skip the following 8 splurges and you could save a cool $11,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.