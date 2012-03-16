8 Wedding Splurges That You Should Skip

Photo: Flickr / Kevin McShane
Couples drop money on some pretty ridiculous stuff for their special day— and it all adds up.We talked to wedding planners across the country to get their take on what items your wedding won’t miss.
Skip the following 8 splurges and you could save a cool $11,000.
Many couples are enchanted by the idea of having a fancy Rolls Royce or a horse-drawn carriage whisk them away once the ceremony ends, but what you're really paying for is the 30-second photo op.
'Yeah, it'll make a pretty picture, but it can be a frivolous expense,' Rachel Leuck says.
Source: Wedding Planner Rachel Leuck
Yes, ice doves are pretty. And sculptures serving chilled glasses of your favourite flavored martini look tempting.
But while this accessory might dazzle guests, the service costs about $500. We recommend tapping the beer keg instead.
Source: Dreams In Ice
Photo booths are increasingly popular for couples wanting to change up the party favours.
'It's more of a service for the guests, who can take the photo strips home after the wedding,' says Donna Kim, wedding consultant and owner of The Perfect Details.
20 per cent of wedding receptions today have photo booths, according to BRIDES Magazine's 2011 wedding study. Do you need them? Probably not.
Source: Party Booths
While it's convenient to shuttle all of your guests to and from the wedding, renting a really nice motor coach could cost as much as $1,200.
With fuel prices rising at an alarming rate, some companies might tack on surcharges to offset the costs, Kim warns.
Source: Wedding Planner Donna Kim
After the reception, some couples opt to serve late night snacks. Mini hamburgers, mini hot dogs, or any mini form of junk food are popular, Kim says.
But while some couples may already have the option included in the package with their caterer or venue, for the rest of us it's just another frivolity.
Assumes late night snacks per person costs about $9 for each of the average 141 guests.
'favours are an old tradition I try to advise my brides against,' says Rachel Leuck, wedding planner and owner of Rachel Events.
favours can cost as much as $10 a pop, if not more, which could raise the tab by more than $1,000, depending on how many guests you invite.
'You just don't really need it,' Leuck says.
Cost based on estimated price provided by Rachel Leuck ($10) multiplied by 141--the average number of guests per wedding, according to The Knot's 2010 Real Weddings Survey.
'Your guests will sit on a bale of hay if they like you,' Leuck says.
All kidding aside, there's a good chance your guests won't remember the kind of chair they sat in.
Many brides favour the chiavari chair, which can cost about $10 to $12 each, Leuck says. Plus, most extravagant chair covers can tack on an additional $2 to $3 per chair.
Cost based on average price provided by Rachel Leuck ($15) multiplied by 141--the average number of guests per wedding, according to The Knot's 2010 Real Weddings Survey.
Another over-the-top new service some planners have been noticing are live event painters, a.k.a. having an artist on hand to paint your wedding ceremony or reception as it's happening.
At the end of the night, the bride walks away with a painting to treasure forever--or not.
Source: Live Event Artist
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.