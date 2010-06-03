8 Ways To Listen To Your Customers

The “Voice of the Customer” series is supported by Toyota.
Photo: aloshbennett via Flickr
As we’ve written before, listening to your customers can revolutionise your business.Easy enough to grasp. But how do you actually get started?
“Research firm TARP has found that for every person who complains, there are 26 who do not. That means if 10 customers complain, another 260 may have quietly dumped you, never to call again. To know what customers are thinking, ask them,” writes Ben McConnell, co-author of Creating Customer Evangelists.
The lesson: it’s all about reaching out.
Whether your customers are filling out a standardized form or having a one-on-one conversation with you, asking them for feedback allows you to get deeper insight into how they feel about your business, and what you can do to make it better.
Surveys are a classic way of gathering customer feedback, and even though they're not interactive, the insights they offer can be incredibly valuable.
Surveys have two main purposes: identifying what you're doing right, and -- often more importantly -- what you're doing wrong.
Surveys are quantitative, says Abraham Aoyama, President & General Manager of FlowMonitor Customer Insights & Dialogue. 'They tell you what is going on, and where there's a problem.'
Surveys show you who is having what type of experience, Duff Anderson, VP of Research at iPerceptions adds.
Some of the most important questions you can ask, as taken from iPerceptions' standard online survey, are:
1. How was your overall experience?
2. What was the purpose of your visit?
3. Were you able to complete your visit as you intended?
4. If yes, what was the most positive element of your visit? If no, why?
These questions not only tell you more about who your customers are and what they think of you -- they'll help you pinpoint what's preventing perusing customers from converting into sales, identifying any structural problems with your product or sales process.
iPerceptions CEO Claude Guay shares the story of one client, a travel-package booking website. Upon conducting this simple survey, the company discovered that the biggest barrier to purchasing was the fact that customers were having a hard time recalling the details of the packages they had found once they arrived at the booking page.
Once it knew this was a problem, the company added a simple 'Book now!' button next to all of its packages -- and the site's conversion rate doubled. Now, that's standard practice in the travel industry.
Gathering your best customers together to talk about your business and product is an excellent hands-on way to get direct feedback.
Focus groups give you more in-depth insights than surveys. They're 'qualitative,' Aoyama tells us. 'They tell you why and how something is happening.'
In the past, the expense of focus groups were often prohibitive for many small businesses, but the internet has made things much more cost-effective, he says.
Rather than having to deal with the cost of bringing together multiple groups of customers into one space, companies can now do focus group research using online tools, such as Webex sessions. Aoyama adds that this development also gives companies instant access to customers across geographic locations.
Observing your customers is an excellent way to find out why they're buying -- or not buying -- your product. It also helps you better understand their buying habits.
Aoyama classifies this as 'ethnographic research,' which encompasses everything from just observing customer behaviour, to tagging along with them while they're shopping and asking them questions as they go.
'You get to see how they're thinking as they shop,' up-close and personally, he says.
Your point-of-sale employees interact with your customers during every purchase; they're an indispensable opportunity for getting information from your customers.
You can build feedback-gathering systems right into your point-of-sale processes and train your employees to gather data during any interaction they have.
We've already described how Disney does it; you can replicate the strategy by making sure to ask customers about their experience as they're completing their purchase.
Social media has 'really blown up' the pace and ease of gathering customer feedback, says Dave Frankland, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research.
Social media outlets (or 'listening platforms,' as Frankland terms them) are inherently about building relationships with your customers. They make it easier than ever to listen to customers' concerns, see what makes them happy, and catch any problems immediately.
As we reported previously, Southwest Airlines' media specialist Christi Day describes social media as practically being made for getting a pulse on your customers. You can instantly see if they're excited or upset about something: 'It's like having a focus group at your fingertips, 24/7,' she says.
You can create 'open communities' within your business to gain direct access to your customers' opinions and thoughts. For example, have customers submit their email addresses for newsletter mailing lists or updates, and you can also send them an occasional note asking how you're doing.
Or, establish the option to register a username and profile on your website, and you'll find out more important details about who your customer is.
Checking out 'closed communities' is a more passive, but still effective, way to gather feedback. Frankland suggests visiting 'review sites like Yelp to see what people are saying' about you.
If a customer loves or hates something about your business, you're going to want to hear about it. So, 'you should make it easy for people to be able to contact you,' Frankland says.
Clearly denote the areas on your website where customers can submit their opinions and get in touch with you or the appropriate rep.
And don't just label it 'Give us feedback' -- put it in more sincere terms to show that you really want to hear what they have to say.
'It should say something inviting and human like 'Complain' or 'Yell at us.' Just 'Feedback' is too corporate and unfeeling. Prove that you want them to click that link!' writes Jason Cohen, CEO of Smart Bear Software.
Listening to your customer is easier than ever because of online and social media tools. In the end, there's no one 'best' method for doing so; the most effective strategy for gathering customer feedback is a combination of these approaches.
And remember: this process is about dialogue. The worst thing you could do would be to ask your customers for their opinions, and then not do anything in response.
The message that you're asking your customers for their input sends a powerful message in and of itself, notes Eric Engwall, Managing Partner at E.G. Insight.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.