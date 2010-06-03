8 Ways To Listen To Your Customers

Surveys are a classic way of gathering customer feedback, and even though they're not interactive, the insights they offer can be incredibly valuable.

Surveys have two main purposes: identifying what you're doing right, and -- often more importantly -- what you're doing wrong.

Surveys are quantitative, says Abraham Aoyama, President & General Manager of FlowMonitor Customer Insights & Dialogue. 'They tell you what is going on, and where there's a problem.'

Surveys show you who is having what type of experience, Duff Anderson, VP of Research at iPerceptions adds.

Some of the most important questions you can ask, as taken from iPerceptions' standard online survey, are:

1. How was your overall experience?

2. What was the purpose of your visit?

3. Were you able to complete your visit as you intended?

4. If yes, what was the most positive element of your visit? If no, why?

These questions not only tell you more about who your customers are and what they think of you -- they'll help you pinpoint what's preventing perusing customers from converting into sales, identifying any structural problems with your product or sales process.

iPerceptions CEO Claude Guay shares the story of one client, a travel-package booking website. Upon conducting this simple survey, the company discovered that the biggest barrier to purchasing was the fact that customers were having a hard time recalling the details of the packages they had found once they arrived at the booking page.

Once it knew this was a problem, the company added a simple 'Book now!' button next to all of its packages -- and the site's conversion rate doubled. Now, that's standard practice in the travel industry.