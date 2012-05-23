8 Ways To Inspire Yourself To New Heights

To have meaning in your life you need a story. You need to reflect on how things could have been and why they turned out the way they did. Seeing that things had a direction and a purpose provides meaning.

Can’t figure out what your long term goals are? Imagine your funeral.

To make radical changes in your life you need the support of friends.

It’s not over until it’s over. Losing can lead to winning.

Need something to help you act in line with your beliefs and values? To make sure you stay you? Buy a mirror.

You might not need a to-do list. You might need a not-to-do list.

Keep in mind what most people regret and what we regret before we die.

Stop worrying about what other people think. They’re not paying attention to you. In fact, there is no “they.”

