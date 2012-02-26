8 Clever Ways To Shrink College Costs

Photo: Flickr via Siene College

The best way to shrink the cost of college is to apply to schools that will cut their price for the right students.About two-thirds of students attending private and public institutions receive scholarships and grants. There are other ways, however, to cut college costs beyond winning attractivefinancial aid packages and scholarships.



Here are eight tips:

1. Select a school where you can graduate in four years.

This might not sound too tough, but most students don’t graduate on time. In fact, only 58 per cent earn a bachelor’s degree from a four-year institution in six years. Before committing to a school, check the four-year graduation rate of any school at College Results Online.

2. Get out of school in three years.

Not many students have shown a desire to graduate from college in three years. College is too much fun to learn and dash. There are, however, schools that offer accelerated programs that allow dedicated students to finish in six semesters. Schools that offer these programs includeAmerican University, Lake Forest College, Ball State University, Manchester College, Hartwick College and the University of North Carolina, Greensboro.

3. Attend a school with a four-year price guarantee.

During the current school year, tuition and fees jumped an average of 4.5 per cent for private institutions and 8.3 per cent for public universities. Some schools, however, offer tuition guarantee plans that promise the same rate for four years. Schools that offer these plans include theUniversity of Kansas, Immaculata University, Capitol College, Columbia (Mo.) College andSewanee-University of the South. The University of Colorado offers a tuition guarantee for out-of-state students.

4. Become a resident advisor.

Students who are mature (or at least more mature than the typical college student) and blessed with good social skills, should consider becoming a resident advisor, who acts as a mother hen/cop for students living in dorms. RAs usually get their room and sometimes board for free.

