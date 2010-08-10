8 Ways To Create Fresh Content For Your Blog

Liz (perspicacious.org) via Flickr



Note: A version of this post was originally published on OPEN Forum.Building a personable, interesting blog can be an invaluable part of any business’ social media strategy. But it’s not easy.

And one of the toughest parts is continuously creating fresh content.

Writing coherent pieces on a regularly basis can be hard enough. When you’re stuck with major writer’s block, coming up with one more idea feels impossible.

Fortunately, there are a few tricks you can pull out when you’re in need of some new content.

From pulling in the help of guest bloggers to posting your own videos, here are some things you can do to freshen up your blog and keep your readers coming back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.