8 Ways To Create Fresh Content For Your Blog

Note: A version of this post was originally published on OPEN Forum.Building a personable, interesting blog can be an invaluable part of any business’ social media strategy. But it’s not easy.

And one of the toughest parts is continuously creating fresh content.

Writing coherent pieces on a regularly basis can be hard enough. When you’re stuck with major writer’s block, coming up with one more idea feels impossible.

Fortunately, there are a few tricks you can pull out when you’re in need of some new content.

From pulling in the help of guest bloggers to posting your own videos, here are some things you can do to freshen up your blog and keep your readers coming back.

Invite a guest blogger to contribute

Is one of your readers an active commenter with great opinions? Ask them to write a post on a topic they're especially passionate about or familiar with.

Do you have a friend with great advice or life experience to offer? Have them step in for a day.

Tapping into others' brains and voices gives you a break, and gives your blog community a fresh point of view to read.

Revisit old posts and add something new

Going back to old posts that were either especially useful, controversial, or involving a topic on which you've since changed your mind is a good way to come up with new content.

Have you touched on a topic that sparked a massive amount of discussion amongst your readers? You can always revisit it and add something you've learned since then, or how you've changed your opinion, or what other people have said about the same issue.

Comment on the news

As Write Speak Sell suggests, you can almost always find a hot news story and spin it in a direction that relates to your business or the topic of your blog.

For example, if you're in PR, you could look for stories that offer examples of well-executed, or disastrous, self-promotion -- there are usually plenty of the latter.

From public hirings and firings, to executive gaffes, to unique social media marketing campaigns, you can always find something interesting to talk about and relate to what you do.

Post videos or images

Respond to or expand on a post by another blogger

Kaplan Copy recommends finding inspiration from your fellow bloggers.

Bring an interesting post from another blog to your readers' attention. You can comment on it, add to it -- or, if you disagree, expound on your own opinion (respectfully, of course.)

Make a schedule in advance

Get ideas from your audience

Encourage participation from your blog readers (and get a post or two out of the way) by asking them questions, Kaplan Copy suggests.

Get them to comment on a hot topic you've brought up, and then post the most compelling responses. Or ask them to share their own experiences in a certain arena.

The ones you highlight will love being chosen, and all your readers will benefit from a wider variety of viewpoints -- which, hopefully, will lead to more discussion.

