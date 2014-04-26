8 Ways Kim Jong-un Has Blindsided The US

REUTERS/KCNA North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (L) guides a flight training of KPA Air and Anti-Air Force Unit 188, honoured with the title of O Jung Hup-led Seventh Regiment on Monday, in this undated photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) April 22, 2014.

When Kim Jong-un took power in December 2011, many experts saw Kim’s ascent as an opportunity for the West to transform the last bastion of hard-line Communism, believing that the untested leader would shy away from confrontation with the U.S. and even South Korea.

Instead, the North Korea leader (who is believed to be about 30) has “proved to be more ruthless, aggressive and tactically skilled than anyone expected,” Peter Sanger of The New York Times reports.

Here are a few things North Korea’s Supreme Leader has done in the last 18 months to surprise and unnerve the U.S.:

1) The U.S. expected Kim to tone down North Korea’s goal to obtain a nuke, but the North conducted a third nuclear test in February 2013. Kim is expanding the production of highly enriched uranium to obtain a more plentiful supply of nuclear fuel and recently threatened to conduct “a new form of nuclear test.”

2) When the world thought that any North Korean rocket launch would be a farce, the North launched a rocket 1,600 miles in December 2012. The event is suspected of being a test for long-range ballistic missiles, which Kim wants to use as a threat to the U.S. and its allies.

3) In April 2013, a U.S. Defence Intelligence Agency said that it believed the North had learned how to make a “low reliability” nuclear weapon small enough to be delivered by a ballistic missile. If that happened in tandem with the long-range ballistic missiles, then North Korea’s projected power would go through the roof.

4) From today’s New York Times: “Defence officials say they now have less warning time on missile launches than they had two or three years ago because Mr. Kim has put his resources into mobile launchers that are regularly moved from tunnel to tunnel, making them harder for American satellites to track.”

5) President Obama had been told that Jang would keep Kim in check, but the opposite clearly occurred: Kim executed his uncle, Jang Song-thaek, who was seen as an experienced diplomat with close ties to China.

6) While many waited for the North’s economy to collapse under sanctions, Kim has developed an underground illicit economy. The North is now a global hub for high quality meth, which is an increasing problem for both east Asia and America.

7) China — the world’s second largest economy — has

Kim’s back: Beijing recently rejected a damning report about horrific human rights abuses by Kim’s regime, provides it with military hardware, and reportedly holds a trust fund for the young leader in Chinese banks.

8) Despite bans on military hardware, North Korea probably has drones to spy on South Korea, and the technology will only get better.

Significantly, Kim has ample opportunity to continue down this path since the U.S. is largely in the dark when it comes to collecting intelligence on North Korea. That’s bad since the North could become a failed nuclear state.

REUTERS/KCNA North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (front row, C) poses for a picture with senior military staff and other participants of the first meeting of the airpersons of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) in Pyongyang April 17, 2014, in this photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 20, 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.