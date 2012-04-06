8 Ways ‘Friends’ Was Almost An Entirely Different Show

For 10 years, “Friends” remained one of the most popular and influential programs on television.



But in 1994, when the show’s co-creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman were trying to make their idea about six friends living in New York City into a TV reality, there were countless decisions that could have, and almost did, go very differently.

In its May issue, Vanity Fair has published “The Oral History of Friends: Jennifer Aniston Almost Didn’t Play Rachel Green.”

The article is an excerpt from the former president of NBC Entertainment, Warren Littlefield‘s new book, “Top of the Rock: Inside the Rise and Fall of Must See TV.”

In it, Littlefield spoke with the cast of “Friends” and the show’s creators eight years after the hit show went off the air to reveal that there are casting decisions that could have easily gone another way—not to mention the show’s name, which was almost “Six of One” instead of “Friends.”

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”friends-was-initially-titled-six-of-one-1″

"Friends" was initially titled "Six of One."

"'Six of One' was the name of the show during the pilot," says Karey Burke, former prime-time executive at NBC. "Then Kauffman and Crane came back with 'Friends,' which we thought was such a snore. Some people thought the show was too Gen X, way too narrow."

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4f7f429eecad04062600004b”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”courteney-cox-was-originally-cast-in-jennifer-anistons-rachel-green-role-2″

Courteney Cox was originally cast in Jennifer Aniston's "Rachel Green" role.

"We originally offered Rachel to Courteney Cox," the show's co-creator Marta Kauffman is quoted as saying in 'Top of the Rock: Inside the Rise and Fall of Must See TV.' "But she said she wanted to do Monica, not Rachel."

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4f7f441ceab8ea604c000077″

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”and-courteney-coxs-monica-role-was-almost-played-by-the-facts-of-life-star-nancy-mckeon-3″

And Courteney Cox's "Monica" role was almost played by "The Facts of Life" star Nancy McKeon.

Lori Openden, former head of casting at NBC explains, "Nancy McKeon, from 'The Facts of Life,' also read for Courteney's part. She gave a terrific performance. Warren let Marta and David make the call. They went off for a walk and came back and said Courteney."

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4f7f191d69beddcb3f00001d”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-monica-role-was-envisioned-to-be-more-dark-and-cynical-4″

The "Monica" role was envisioned to be more dark and cynical.

'When we originally wrote the role, we had Janeane Garofalo's voice in our head," explains show co-creator David Crane. "Darker and edgier and snarkier, and Courteney brought a whole bunch of other colours to it. We decided that, week after week, that would be a lovelier place to go to."

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4f7f437b6bb3f7b47500005c”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”matthew-perry-was-almost-stuck-doing-a-bizarre-fox-show-called-lax-2194-about-baggage-handlers-from-the-future-5″

Matthew Perry was almost stuck doing a bizarre Fox show called "LAX 2194″ about baggage handlers from the future.

'We saw a countless number of actors.… One of the first actors on our list was Matthew Perry to play Chandler, but he was doing a show called 'LAX 2194' so he wasn't available. We brought other people in," Marta Kauffman explains in the Vanity Fair excerpt. But luckily for Perry, he was eventually released from his Fox pilot.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4f7f2c12eab8ea272a000023″

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”craig-bierko-was-almost-chandlerbut-matthew-perry-ultimately-scored-the-role-6″

Craig Bierko was almost "Chandler"—but Matthew Perry ultimately scored the role.

"We brought everybody in. We were so sure that Chandler would be the easiest part to cast. It's got the most joke jokes. It's sarcastic and kind of quippy, but no one could do it. No one."

But, according to Vanity Fair, 'the closest they got was Craig Bierko, who, Kauffman explains, they later found out had been coached by Perry. Bierko read the script and passed'

"Thank God! There was something Snidely Whiplash about Craig Bierko," says the book's author Warren Littlefield. "He seemed to have a lot of anger underneath, more of a guy you love to hate. The attractive leading man who you love and can do comedy is very rare."

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4f7f2ac76bb3f75a56000024″

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”courteney-cox-wanted-her-six-co-stars-to-be-a-group-and-help-each-other-like-the-cast-of-seinfeld-7″

Courteney Cox wanted her six co-stars to be a group and help each other like the cast of "Seinfeld."

"Courteney Cox was the best known of all of us, and she had done a guest star on 'Seinfeld," explains co-star Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe on the show. 'She said, 'Listen, I just did a 'Seinfeld,' and they all help each other. They say, "Try this," and "This would be funny." And she said, 'You guys, feel free to tell me. If I could do anything funnier, I want to do it.' There's a code with actors. Actors don't give each other notes under any circumstances. So she was giving us permission to give her notes, and we all agreed that that would be great. Why not? And she also said, 'Listen, you know, we all need to make this thing great.' She just set the stage with: 'I know I'm the one who's been on TV, but this is all of us.' She was the one who set that tone and made it a real group that way. And I thought that was a real turning point."

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4f7f2ca4ecad04e00c00003e”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-cast-did-not-support-the-rachel-falling-for-joey-storyline-8″

The cast did not support the Rachel-falling-for-Joey storyline.

Matt LeBlanc says, "It felt wildly inappropriate. [The cast] got super-defensive about the whole thing."

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4f7f2c4a6bb3f77858000045″

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-shows-creators-knew-they-had-a-hit-9″

The show's creators knew they had a hit.

"The first day we went to a run-through, and the six of them were together for the first time, onstage in the coffee shop, I remember the atmosphere being electric. A chill ran down my spine,' recalls 'Friends' co-creator Marta Kauffman."

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4f7f2db2ecad040815000006″

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]