INFOGRAPHIC: Here Are 8 Important Traits That A Resume Just Can't Illustrate

Currently, the primary tool used during the job search and potential candidate review is the resume. BUT, the resume alone cannot sufficiently convey an individual as the right candidate for a job. It is an incomplete picture of who the person is.



It will give employers an idea of a candidate’s past education and work experience, but it cannot shed light on specific values and traits that may be instrumental to a position.

As the saying goes, “You are only as good as the people that work for you.” Therefore, it is essential that you take the time to find the best person for every open position, and screen beyond the resume.

The infographic below, compiled by TruYuu, an online service provider that helps job seekers present themselves as more than just a resume to employers, offers insight into valuable attributes a resume simply can’t illustrate.

A bad hire is more than just a mistake, it could be detrimental to the success of your team and your company. Wouldn’t you like to get it right the first time?

