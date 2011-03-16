8 Traits Of Stellar Managers, Defined By Googlers

Photo: AP

Google, which has been called the #1 company to work for, has a surprisingly difficult time holding on to employees.So, amidst its many innovations, like building algorithms and cars that drive themselves, Google made time for an internal endeavour: Project Oxygen.



After scouring years of performance reviews, feedback surveys and more, Project Oxygen identified eight characteristics employees at the Googleplex admire most in bosses.

The shocker? Technical abilities, which is the defining trait of many Googlers, came in dead last.

“In the Google context, we’d always believed that to be a manager, particularly on the engineering side, you need to be as deep or deeper a technical expert than the people who work for you,” Laszlo Bock, Google’s vice president for People Operations, tells the New York Times. “It turns out that that’s absolutely the least important thing…Much more important is just making that connection and being accessible.”

So, what else did Project Oxygen reveal?

