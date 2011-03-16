8 Traits Of Stellar Managers, Defined By Googlers

Google, which has been called the #1 company to work for, has a surprisingly difficult time holding on to employees.So, amidst its many innovations, like building algorithms and cars that drive themselves, Google made time for an internal endeavour: Project Oxygen.

After scouring years of performance reviews, feedback surveys and more, Project Oxygen identified eight characteristics employees at the Googleplex admire most in bosses.

The shocker? Technical abilities, which is the defining trait of many Googlers, came in dead last.

“In the Google context, we’d always believed that to be a manager, particularly on the engineering side, you need to be as deep or deeper a technical expert than the people who work for you,” Laszlo Bock, Google’s vice president for People Operations, tells the New York Times. “It turns out that that’s absolutely the least important thing…Much more important is just making that connection and being accessible.”

So, what else did Project Oxygen reveal?

8. Have technical skills so you can advise the team.

Understand the challenges related to each project and be able to help your team members solve problems.


7. Have a clear vision and strategy for the team.

In addition to leading the team, keep everyone involved in developing and working towards the team's vision.


6. Help your employees with career development.

Employees want to feel like their efforts will be noticed and that their hard work is furthering their careers.

Managers should make it known that they appreciate employees, want to help them, and that the work employees do for them will pay off.


5. Be a good communicator and listen to your team.

Learn to listen as well as share information.

Encourage open dialogue and pay attention to the concerns of your team.


4. Be productive and results-oriented.

Focus on helping the team achieve its goals by prioritizing work and removing obstacles.


3. Express interest in your team members' success and well-being.

Make new members feel welcome and get to know your employees as people.


2. Empower your team and don't micromanage.

Give employees space to tackle problems themselves, but be available to offer advice.


1. Be a good coach.

Provide specific feedback and have regular one-on-one meetings with employees. Also, offer solutions that are tailored to each employee's strengths.



