8 Tips You Should Know Before Taking A Spin Class

Getty/Michael Buckner You’re going to get through this spin class.

Whether it’s SoulCycle, Flywheel, Cyc Fitness, or your local gym, spinning classes are 45 minutes of intense, gruelling cardio and strength building that can make even the most in-shape among us balk.

And though every class is different, the general tips for getting through your first ride are the same.

Keep reading to see the eight best strategies for cycling first-timers that will make your first class a success.

1. Get there early. Even if you reserved your bike online, you’ll still need to change into cycling shoes (SoulCycle and Flywheel have pairs you can rent) and set up your bike.

Plus, if the class is really full and people are on the waitlist, your bike may be given away if you’re running late.

Getty/Vivien Killilea Olympian Lolo Jones, NFL players Alfred Morris, and Matt Forte take a Flywheel class.

2. Reserve a bike in the second row — the first row is usually filled with the more intense veteran spinners who take these classes religiously, and it can be helpful to watch both them and the instructor when you start out.

And even though it’s tempting, don’t sit in the back. Knowing that riders are behind you and watching your pace can keep you motivated on hills and sprints.

3. Wear sweat-wicking clothes. You will sweat a lot during spinning in that hot little room. It’s important to wear breathable clothing that wicks the sweat away from your body and won’t ride up. Women should wear leggings and a tank top and men should wear shorts and a tank top.

4. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. You’ll want to be as hydrated as possible before entering the room or else you won’t push yourself as hard. Bring a water bottle too for the (merciful) water breaks throughout the class.

5. Have the staff adjust your bike, but make sure it works for you. Having the seat pushed too far or not far enough forward can make all the difference in your comfort level. Start out with their advice and adjust the seat, handlebars, and height accordingly.

Also make sure everything is properly secured before locking yourself into the bike. Wobbly handlebars or a wiggling seat will take you mentally out of your workout.

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton Stay strong and have good posture while riding.

6.Focus on your posture. Relax your upper body and hands. Riders tend to clench their shoulders and cling to the handlebars, but your hands should be soft (no ‘white knuckles’) and shoulders loose with your neck long and back straight.

It should feel like a lot of your weight is in your feet and legs — not in your hands — and that your core is engaged.

7. Go at your own pace and stay in the saddle. Observe the form and pace of the instructor and others around you. Listen to the music, and do the best you can. If you’re really tired, bring down your resistance and try to keep up.

8. Stretch! Afterwards, your hips and quads will really be feeling your work out. Take the time to stretch either on or off your bike so that you avoid any future injuries.

