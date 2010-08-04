8 Tips For Avoiding Premature Merge Elation

There is a telltale sign of an inexperienced startup entrepreneur.
They get premature merge elation.
You know, they get so excited about doing deals all the time instead of doing the hard work of figuring out their businesses.
I understand this. I was a premature merge elater once.
Mark Suster is a partner at GRP Partners and a former entrepreneur. This post was originally published on Mark’s blog, Both Sides of the Table; it is republished here with permission.
Another common scenario with inexperienced teams is when two struggling companies come together to create a stronger team.
We had a joke about this when I lived in England. We said it was like two people who couldn't swim across the English Channel (21 miles) putting their arms around each other and trying to swim across together.
The only thing worse than your early-stage company buying another early stage company is you trying to pull off a merger of equals. Trust me -- if you haven't figured out your sh*t -- neither have they.
Deals are mostly done by deal junkies. You can tell who they are because when you want to talk about their business they're always telling you about the three companies they're trying to buy.
I confess to being a recovering deal junkie. I learned much about how to make post merger (acquisition!) integration work but the data says they still fail 70% of the time. And I'm convinced another 20% are liars.
VCs and boards are the worst at this. We can't help it -- deals are in our blood. But once somebody (even a recovering consultant or banker) has been through a post-merger integration and has had to deal with the mess that comes afterward they realise that it is more prudent to focus on your own business.
Still, I often hear about boards pushing teams into mergers. If it is right to buy a company you should consider it. But not just because your board eggs you on. Don't assume they always have more wisdom than you on this front.
I'm not saying there are never reasons to buy another company for cash and/or equity. It is preferable when you are in the dominant position so you can control the post-merger integration strategy. It is preferable when the other company clearly realises this. It is best not to buy your competitors -- they'll always want an unreasonable price and think of the sale as failure. It is therefore often hard to culturally integrate them.
There is often a period of extremely good opportunities just after a big market correction. Many investors and management teams panic and get stranded without cash. Prices suddenly become attractive and sellers less cocky.
As I said there are times in your company's evolution when buying other companies (or preferably their assets) makes sense. This is when you have already figured out your core business and you're bolting on related companies in which you can use your company to scale that asset more effectively.
A classic case of a company killing it doing this is AdKnowledge. But they're big and they have very experienced operators like Brett Brewer running things.
To make acquisitions work you need to know things like:
- how to structure deals
- how to incentivise management teams to stay / deliver value
- how to integrate technology, systems, people and culture
- how to avoid your team vs. theirs
- how to cut redundant costs
- etc.
So if you're early stage and a first time entrepreneur and you're bragging about all of the M&A deals you're working on, just remember that some of us know that you're secretly a premature merge elater.
