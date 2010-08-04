8 Tips For Avoiding Premature Merge Elation

Another common scenario with inexperienced teams is when two struggling companies come together to create a stronger team.

We had a joke about this when I lived in England. We said it was like two people who couldn't swim across the English Channel (21 miles) putting their arms around each other and trying to swim across together.

The only thing worse than your early-stage company buying another early stage company is you trying to pull off a merger of equals. Trust me -- if you haven't figured out your sh*t -- neither have they.