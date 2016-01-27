These are the 8 terrorists worth the most millions to the US

Wikipedia Ayman al-Zawahiri with Osama bin Laden.

Since 1984, the US State Department has kept a list of the world’s most wanted terrorists and has paid $125 million to more than 80 people who have provided useful information.

This list contains the real names and faces of the leaders of some of the world’s most dangerous terror organisations, such as ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and Boko Haram.

All photos and captions are provided by the State Department. Please do not attempt to apprehend any of these fugitives. Report any tips to the State Department by clicking here.

Abubakar Shekau Department of State Reward: up to $6 million Abu Ubaidah (Direye) is the leader of al-Shabaab. Al-Shabaab spokesman, Ahmed Abdi aw Mohamed, announced Abu Ubaidah as the group's leader on September 6, 2014, after the death of former al-Shabaab emir Ahmed Abdi aw-Mohamed (Godane). Abu Ubaidah was part of Godane's inner circle at the time of Godane's death. The United Nations (UN) subjected him to sanctions pursuant to paragraph 8 of UN Security Council Resolution 1844 on September 24, 2014. He is believed to subscribe to Godane's view that al-Shabaab is more than a Somali nationalist movement and instead is one front in al-Qaida's global jihad. Aliases: Sheikh Ahmed Umar Abu Ubaidah, Sheikh Omar Abu Ubaidaha, Sheikh Ahmed Umar, Sheikh Mahad Omar Abdikarim, Abu Ubaidah, Abu Diriye, Diriye Source: State Department Abd al-Rahman Mustafa al-Qaduli Department of State Reward: up to $7 million Abd al-Rahman Mustafa al-Qaduli is a senior Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant official who reintegrated himself into ISIS following his release from prison in early 2012 and travelled to Syria to work in a Syria-based ISIS network. Al-Qaduli joined al-Qaida in 2004 under the command of now deceased al-Qaida in Iraq (AQI) leader Abu Musab al-Zarqawi and served as al-Zarqawi's deputy and the AQI amir (leader) of Mosul, Ninawa Province, Iraq. On May 14, 2014, the US Department of the Treasury designated al-Qaduli as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist pursuant to Executive Order 13224 for acting for or on behalf of ISIL. Aliases: Hajji Iman, 'Abd al-Rahman Muhammad Mustafa Shaykhlar, Abu-Shuayb, Umar Muhammad Khalil Mustafa, Abdul Rahman Muhammad al-Bayati, Tahir Muhammad Khalil Mustafa al-Bayati, Abu Iman, Abu Ala, Abu Hasan, Abu Muhammad, Abu Zayna, Aliazra Ra'ad Ahmad Source: State Department Abubakar Shekau Department of State Reward: up to $7 million Abubakar Shekau is the leader of Jama'atu Ahl as-Sunnah il-Da'awati wal-Jihad, more commonly known as Boko Haram. Boko Haram, which means 'Western education is forbidden,' is a Nigeria-based terrorist organisation that seeks to overthrow the current Nigerian government and replace it with a regime based on Islamic law. The group has existed in various forms since the late 1990s. There are reported communications, training, and weapons links between Boko Haram, al-Qaida in the Lands of the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), al-Shabaab, and al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, which may strengthen Boko Haram's capacity to conduct terrorist attacks. Aliases: Abu Bakr Skikwa, Imam Abu Bakr Shiku, Abu Muhammad Abu Bakr Bin Muhammad Al Shakwi Al Muslimi Bishku, Abubakar Shakkau Source: State Department Sirajuddin Haqqani Department of State Reward: up to $10 million Sirajuddin Haqqani currently leads the day-to-day activities of the Haqqani Network. During an interview with an American news organisation, Sirajuddin admitted planning the January 14, 2008 attack against the Serena Hotel in Kabul that killed six people, including American citizen Thor David Hesla. Sirajuddin also admitted to having planned the April 2008 assassination attempt on Afghan President Hamid Karzai. He has coordinated and participated in cross-border attacks against US and Coalition forces in Afghanistan. He is believed to be located in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas of Pakistan. The US Department of State designated Sirajuddin Haqqani a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under Executive Order 13224 in March 2008. Aliases: Siraj Haqqani, Khalifa Source: State Department Ezedin Abdel Aziz Khalil Department of State Reward: up to $10 million Ezedin Abdel Aziz Khalil, more commonly known as Yasin al-Suri, is a senior al-Qaida facilitator based in Iran. Yasin al-Suri was arrested by Iranian authorities in December 2011 after the announcement of the $10 million Rewards for Justice offer, but he has resumed leadership of AQ's Iran based network. As head al-Qaida facilitator in Iran, al-Suri is responsible for overseeing al-Qaida efforts to transfer experienced operatives and leaders from Pakistan to Syria, organising and maintaining routes by which new recruits can travel to Syria via Turkey, and assisting in the movement of al-Qaida external operatives to the West. Working with the Iranian government, al-Suri arranges the release of al-Qaida personnel from Iranian prisons. When al-Qaida operatives are released, the Iranian government transfers them to al-Suri, who then facilitates their travel to Pakistan. Aliases: al-Suri, Yaseen al-Suri, Izz al-Din Abd al-Farid Khalil, Zayn al-Abadin Source: State Department Hafiz Mohammad Saeed Department of State Reward: up to $10 million Hafiz Mohammad Saeed is a former professor of Arabic and Engineering, as well as the founding member of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, a radical Ahl-e-Hadith Islamist organisation dedicated to installing Islamist rule over parts of India and Pakistan, and its military branch, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba. Saeed is suspected of masterminding numerous terrorist attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which resulted in the deaths of 166 people, including six American citizens. The Republic of India has issued an Interpol Red Corner Notice against Saeed for his role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Additionally, the United States Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated National under Executive Order 13224. Saeed was also individually designated by the United Nations under UNSCR 1267 in December 2008. Source: State Department Abu Du'a aka Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Department of State Reward: up to $10 million Abu Du'a, also known as Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, is the senior leader of the terrorist organisation, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). Reflecting its greater regional ambitions, al-Qaida in Iraq changed its name in 2013 to ISIS and stepped up its attacks across Syria and Iraq. ISIS attacks are calculated, coordinated, and part of a strategic campaign. Abu Du'a is in charge of overseeing all operations and is currently based in Syria. Abu Du'a has taken personal credit for a series of terrorist attacks in Iraq since 2011 and claimed credit for the June 2013 operations against the Abu Ghraib prison outside Baghdad, the March 2013 suicide bombing assault on the Ministry of Justice, among other attacks against Iraqi Security Forces and Iraqi citizens going about their daily lives. Abu Du'a is a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under Executive Order 13224. He is also listed at the United Nations Security Council 1267/1989 al-Qaida Sanctions Committee. Aliases: Dr. Ibrahim 'Awwad Ibrahim 'Ali al-Badri al-Samarrai', Ibrahim 'Awad Ibrahim al-Badri al Samarrai, Abu Duaa', Dr. Ibrahim, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Source: State Department Ayman al-Zawahiri Department of State Reward: up to $25 million Ayman al-Zawahiri is a physician and the founder of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad. This organisation opposes the secular Egyptian Government and seeks its overthrow through violent means. Al-Zawahiri is believed to have served as an advisor and doctor to Osama bin Ladin. He has been indicted for his alleged role in the August 7, 1998 bombings of the embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and Nairobi, Kenya. Indicted on the following charges: Murder of US nationals outside the United States; conspiracy to murder US nationals outside the United States; and attack on a federal facility resulting in death. Aliases: Abu Muhammad,Abu Fatima, Muhammad Ibrahim, Abu Abdallah, Abu al-Mu'iz, The Doctor, The Teacher, Nur, Ustaz, Abu Mohammed, Abu Mohammed Nur al-Deen, Abdel Muaz, Dr. Ayman al Zawahiri Source: State Department

