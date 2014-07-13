8 Tech Titans Who Won't Leave Their Fortune To Their Kids

REUTERS/Tim Shaffer EBay founder and chairman Pierre Omidyar in Delaware, December 7, 2009.

Some entrepreneurs who have made billions off of their tech ventures like to spend them in some pretty extravagant ways, whether it be on private planes, summer homes, or even an entire island.

Others turn to more-philanthropic efforts, choosing to donate their wealth to different causes through foundations and trusts.

We’ve rounded up some of the most generous people in tech, all of which have decided to donate large portions of their wealth to charity rather than pass it down to their children.

