8 Tasteless Items You Should Keep Off Your Desk At Work

Many employees like to add personal flair to their office spaces, whether it’s by posting decorative artwork on cubicle walls or placing snapshots of their loved ones on their desk.



But what happens when a worker’s displayed interests and tastes offend colleagues?

“We don’t always think that what’s on our desk or in our cubicle is sending a message about us to our colleagues and to our boss or … clients that come into our office,” says Sally J. Scott, a partner at the law firm Franczek Radelet in Chicago.

“You have to be conscious of how you want your boss, your client, or your customer to view you.”

Here are 8 items you might want to keep out of your workspace >

Racy Photos Photos of family members and best friends are generally OK for most workplaces, says Scott. But make sure those pictures don't contain revealing, drunken, or other offensive images. 'Of course, you should not have photos that are sexually suggestive, and sometimes that applies to family and significant others. You may be glad you have a hot girlfriend, but we don't need a photo to prove that she's hot,' Scott adds. 'Or, you may be a physically affectionate couple but we don't need to see that, either, through photographic evidence.' Proselytizing Messages Posting an unobtrusive verse from your favourite Biblical scripture or a passage from the Quran on your cubicle wall isn't a big deal, says Scott. But hanging banners or posters that urge colleagues to join your faith is. 'You really have to do a balancing test and ask, 'Is it reasonable? Is it offensive? How is it going to impact your co-workers?'' says Scott. Goofy Figurines Feel free to display an army of Snoopy statuettes or miniature Smurf dolls on your office desk if you manage a comic book store. But if you're a sought-after lawyer at a recognised firm, it might be smarter to keep them at home. 'Do you want your clients to come into your office and form the impression ... that you are still a big fan of Hello Kitty or Superman or a similar cartoon character?' asks Scott. 'That might not project the professional image that you are looking for. On the other hand, if you're in a less conservative workplace, a more creative workplace, those kind of figurines may be welcomed.' Fan Shrines Maybe you consider yourself a Star Wars devotee or an avid Trekkie. It's OK to embrace your love for either franchise, Scott says, if you do so with constraint. 'We have someone in our office with R2-D2--he loves his R2-D2,' she says. 'A single R2-D2 could be an interesting conversation piece in his office. If he had 10 Star Wars depictions, that would be too much. Showing a little personality, I think, is fine, but in moderation. One item like that is probably better than multiple items like that.' Your Child's Artwork Political Images Fragrance Dispensers The smell of apple spice or lavender reed diffusers might soothe your nerves. But it might not do the same for your co-workers. Employees should be sensitive to that fact. Scents, such as perfume or cologne, which drift into others' workspaces can create an unpleasant environment for them, says Scott. Leftovers Foods with pungent smells are best consumed in the office common room, Scott says. 'If you're going to eat Indian curry for lunch, see if you can go eat in the lunchroom. Again, just be sensitive about those smells or odours that you may have, particularly in a cubicle that your neighbour is going to be sharing as well. Garlic may be your favourite flavour, but it's not necessarily theirs.' And if you must eat at your desk, Scott says, just remember to discard your containers. 'You don't need your stack of 20 Mountain Dew cans,' she says. More From U.S. News & World Report See 7 Odd Celebrity Diets And Weight-Loss Tricks >

