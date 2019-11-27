These 8 stocks could crush the market over the next 3 to 5 years, Rosenblatt says

- Rosenblatt Securities published its “Top Core Holdings Ideas” on Tuesday.
- The list features one recommendation from each of the firm’s analysts for a stock they believe is most likely to outperform the market over the next three to five years.
- Here are eight stocks poised to beat the market in the coming years, according to Rosenblatt.
Rosenblatt Securities released its “Top Core Holdings Ideas” on Tuesday.
The report includes one pick from each of the firm’s analysts for a stock within their coverage universe they believe is most likely to outperform the market over the next three to five years.
The firm’s analysts cover a wide range of technology sub-industries including internet and media, industrials, technology, cloud communications and networking, and semiconductors.
Each recommendation is accompanied by Rosenblatt’s price target and the implied upside for the stock. The figure represents the potential return from Monday’s closing price to the forecasted price targets in the report.
Here are eight stocks that could outperform the market over the next three to five years, according to Rosenblatt:
8. Lumentum Holdings
Ticker:
LITE
Industry: Technology
Rosenblatt’s price target: $US80
Upside: 12.9%
7. Ametek
Ticker:
AME
Industry: Industrial technology
Rosenblatt’s price target: $US115
Upside: 16.5%
6. Disney
Ticker:
DIS
Industry: Media
Rosenblatt’s price target: $US175
Upside: 16.9%
5. PayPal
Ticker:
PYPL
Industry: Payments
Rosenblatt’s price target: $US128
Upside: 22.5%
4. RingCentral
Ticker: RNG
Industry: Cloud communications
Rosenblatt’s price target: $US210
Upside: 23.3%
3. AMD
Ticker:
AMD
Industry: Semiconductors
Rosenblatt’s price target: $US52
Upside: 30.7%
2. Splunk
Ticker: SPLK
Industry: Software
Rosenblatt’s price target: $US200
Upside: 35.5%
1. Shopify
Ticker:
SHOP
Industry: Internet & e-commerce
Rosenblatt’s price target: $US481
Upside: 51.7%
