KFC reveals exactly how the fried chicken is made

KFC is making some major changes after losing customers’ trust.

With a new ‘Re-Colonelization’ program, employees are being re-trained on how to correctly prepare KFC chicken.

“Customers were saying, ‘Your food doesn’t taste the same,'” Jason Marker, KFC’s US president, said Monday in a press event. “We’re not making the food the same way the Colonel had, and we’re not making food in what he described as ‘the hard way.’ Today marks the end of that.”

At the event, KFC head chef Bob Das and comedian Rachel Dratch (continuing KFC’s commitment to employing former-SNL cast members) gave a step-by-step look at how the KFC chicken is made.

Step 1: Prepare the breading mixture, which includes flour, salt, milk and egg powder, and all of the Colonel's Secret Original Seasoning. According to Das, even he doesn't know what spices are in the original recipe. Kate Taylor To ensure a proper distribution of the dry breading mix, KFC employees are instructed to 'twist and fold' the dry ingredients 20 times, then sift the mixture. Kate Taylor Step 2: Dump out the chicken and inspect for defects. For example, any chicken that has part of a bone broken off or that looks bruised in some way would be discarded. Kate Taylor Step 3: Dip the chicken in cold water for seven seconds, to ensure the breading will stick to the chicken. The water needs to be swapped out after every batch of chicken. Kate Taylor Step 4: After the seven second dip, let the chicken drip dry for seven seconds. (The number seven is a big one in KFC lore.) Kate Taylor Step 5: Dump chicken into the breading, lifting and folding the chicken in the seasoning seven times. Kate Taylor Step 6: Scoop the chicken into a basket, shaking off the excess breading with a sea-saw motion. Kate Taylor Step 7: Rack the chicken, arranging them on the tray jigsaw style to better fit all the pieces. Tips of wings are folded underneath, to prevent burnt ends. Kate Taylor Step 8: Stack the racks, and place them in a pressure fryer for 25 minutes. Kate Taylor While each location has a different model, the same tech (originally patented by Colonel Sanders) is used in every KFC location. Kate Taylor After 25 minutes, the chicken is ready to eat. 'It's not a fast process. It's similar to what you do at home,' says Marker. Kate Taylor KFC needs to re-convince customers that its chicken is high-quality and authentic if it wants to win back Americans. Uniform quality is a huge piece of that puzzle, so, hopefully employees will be paying attention in their 'Re-Colonelization' training. Hollis Johnson If not, customers can now return any dish that doesn't meet their standards, thanks to the new 'Colonel Quality Guarantee.' Kate Taylor

