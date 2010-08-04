8 Startup Tips From A CEO Who Survived The Dot-com Bubble

Photo: striatic via Flickr

I was fortunate to have the opportunity to interview Gail Goodman last week at the Momentum Summit at MIT Sloan.Gail is the CEO of Constant Contact, an email marketing company that was founded during the “boom days” of the Internet, made it through the post-bubble apocalypse, and is now a publicly traded company and a market leader.



I originally planned to ask Gail a bunch of standard interview questions but then I realised what a missed opportunity that would be.

Instead I only asked her questions that I personally care about as a first-time startup CEO (at Performable).

David Cancel is the CEO of Performable. This post was originally published on his website and it is re-published here with his permission.

Ignore the naysayers If an investor tells you that you can't build a real business on $20/month, direct them to Constant Contact. Their average selling price is $37/month, they have 375k customers, they are on target to do $170 million+ in revenue this year, and they are a publicly traded company (AKA liquidity event). Give experiments time to work The trick is to give experiments enough time to prove themselves. Too often a focus on failing fast leads to false positives. Three months is not enough time to figure out a sales model; you need to give it time. Share ideas with your peers Get past the ramp of death SAAS (Software as a Service) startups need to focus on getting on past what Gail calls the slow ramp of death. When selling low-priced subscriptions you make your money in subsequent years -- not up front. The slow ramp of death is even harder to get past at an average selling price of $37/month; 1000 customers at that price brings in enough revenue to pay a small handful of employees. Don't sell your customers, coach them If your product is strong enough, people do not need to be sold. Focus your sales teams on being coaches, not salespeople. This means focusing salespeople on making prospective customers successful, and not on near-term revenue maximization. Little gains add up Find your model A startup CEO's only important job is what Gail calls searching for the model. In the early days of your business it is all about experimenting in-order to find and perfect your business model. Get to know your investors, all of them Raising money from institutional investors is all about working the entire partnership, not just your single partner. Make sure you are in front of the entire partnership at least once a year. Now check out Benjamin Franklin's 13 keys to business success >

