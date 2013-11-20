8 Staggering Facts About Windows

Amazingly,

Windows has been around for 30 years this month.

In that time frame, it’s been purchased and used by hundreds of millions of people and powered computers numbering in the billions.

It’s also brought in billions in revenue for Microsoft — in fact, Microsoft would nab pretty high spot on the Fortune 500 with Windows alone.

We’ve rounded up the best numbers and comparisons for getting an idea of just how big Windows really is.

