Eight Little Investments In Your Kid That Pay Big Dividends

Photo: Flickr/kelsey_lovefusionphoto

Sometimes it can feel like you’re throwing your money down a black hole that happens to be wearing a onesie.Clothes they quickly grow out of, astronomical child care and food to feed a teenager–hey, where did my money go?



Check out the investments >

But there are ways in which you can invest your money in your child and see a big return, and we’re not just talking about buying savings bonds.

While many of the things you want for your children may seem out of reach now (a $200,000 college education?) Trusting them to handle a credit card all by themselves? Getting them to finish their peas?), by making little investments now, you can get them where you want them to be, even while improving your own finances.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.