8 SECONDS OF CRAZY: Bull Riding At Madison Square Garden

Last weekend, we got a front row seat to the Professional Bull Riders season-opening event, the Madison Square Garden Invitational.Our impression? Bull-riding is TERRIFYING.
You may already think that guys who strap themselves on to angry one-ton animals with horns and try to ride them around are a little bit nut, but until you’re up close — and see just how big and unpredictable they really are — you can’t fully appreciate just how difficult and scary bull riding is.
It takes real guts to climb on to one of those things and even greater athleticism to stay on.
Even when you last the full 8 seconds, you’re still a riding bull and have to find a way to get off. The ride ain’t over until the bull says it’s over.
That’s why some fans prefer to root for the animals. The best bucking bulls can become legends.
Both the rider and the bull are given a score by the judges. The better the bull fights, the higher his number.
Judges placed around the arena send their scores in electronically, where they're tabulated and posted immediately.
