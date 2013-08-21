8 Major Screwups That Have Lost Companies Business Forever

Those who have been mistreated by companies can now use social media channels to get their sweet revenge.

That makes companies more visible — and vulnerable to criticism — than ever. If your customer service isn’t on point, the world will hear about it. Case in point, Redditor tueiq2 recently asked in a Reddit thread: What company has forever lost your business?

The responses are not confirmed but, if true, provide a cautionary tale. We pulled out the best replies, edited slightly for clarity:

PayPal

“I was on the board of a non-profit, and PayPal froze their donation account because they got a big ($US5,000) donation from the UK. Wouldn’t un-freeze it, wouldn’t send the money back so the donor could wire it. Took six months and a lot of threats from our lawyers to get the cash. Their customer service is the worst I’ve ever dealt with.” — user bigshmoo

Comcast

“I seriously hate Comcast more then any company I’ve ever had to deal with. Every month for the past year I have had to call them due to problems with my bill (which is supposed to be $US29.99).

There were months where my bill would say $US79.99 for no reason, so I called in to ask about it. Other months, it would say that I am a few months behind on payments when I clearly was not. On multiple occasions I got to a representative and was put on hold for over an hour (a couple of times, I was hung up on) until I finally was able to speak to someone who explained that the pricing was a mistake and assured me that it would not happen again. Google fibre, where are you?” — user peekabear

Expedia

“In my experience in working at a hotel, Expedia has a few bad habits such as selling rooms that we don’t have, incorrectly describing room types (we have queen size beds, they say king), and not quickly or at all sending the reservations to our system.”

“If a guest has a problem and they want a refund and they paid through Expedia, then they have to go through Expedia to get the refund, which includes them spending a large amount of time speaking to customer service. Then customer service calls us and angrily demands to know what we screwed up and sometimes after we’ve explained what happened, they refuse the refund. Try explaining THAT to a drunk guest at 3 a.m. Not fun. Especially when whatever is the cause of the refund is something that you messed up.” — user codyg553

Greyhound

“Because they have such little competition they think they can get away with anything. And they can. I had a ticket once, but the bus was full and didn’t accept anyone. And they wouldn’t refund it, no matter how hard I tried. I basically gave them money for no service. Greyhound doesn’t respect their customers at all.” — user Caspira

GoDaddy

“Using their website has become one of the most painful experiences. You are constantly bombarded with their aggressive marketing campaigns. I had to discontinue a service, and I must have received at least 10 emails during my final month with ‘LAST CHANCE TO CONTINUE THIS SERVICE.’ ” — user dave_za

Charter Communications

“Not only had I put up with incredibly unreliable service from them off and on for a decade throughout several states and locations — but a stand off with a tech ended it for good. We had some issues with our service, so they sent a tech to fix the issue. Apparently a neighbour of mine had somehow wired our line to his own house (it was Fall and leaves were everywhere, so we never saw anything awry). The tech proceeds to sit in my living room and threaten me with jail, accuse me of theft of services, and call me a liar when I denied involvement. If I were involved in that, why would I be stupid enough to have called them and risk being discovered? The tech scoffed at the logic, I told him to GTFO. Called Charter, filed a complaint, and told them to discontinue their service stat because I was done.” — user Smokerella

British Airways

“I called prior to take off to say because of a train crash I’d miss the first flight of a 10-stop trip and would catch the following plane in Germany a few days later (I was in the UK).”

“They said it’s company policy that if you miss one flight they cancel the whole ticket. And they did. Round the world holiday and all my money gone with no refund.” — user Lemacc

Jiffy Lube

“Never take your vehicle there. JL are complete scammers. They will only put in about half the oil your car needs and charge you full price. While running their ‘diagnostic check’ on the other parts of your car (o2 sensor, cabin air filter, etc.), they don’t always put them back in their place or back on the vehicle correctly. And on top of that, their mechanics are not trained properly at all. For the love of God, don’t ever take your car there.” — user Rico_Rizzo

