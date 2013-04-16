A Wall Streeter Is Selling Their Gorgeous Oceanfront Home On A Former Hearst Family Estate

Larry Birnbaum — a veteran of Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers and more — is selling his beautiful oceanfront home on the Long Island Sound, says the Wall Street Journal.



The five-bedroom home is located on what used to be part of William Randolph Hearst’s estate in Sands Point, New York. It’s the one that is believed to have inspired Jay Gatsby’s estate in ‘The Great Gatsby,’ and Larry and his wife Amy think their house is built on the estate’s old tennis court.

History aside, the house is pretty awesome all on its own. It has its own 200 foot private beach, and if that’s not enough there also the vaulted cathedral ceilings, wood burning fireplace, and gorgeous cedar deck where you can enjoy the ocean view should be decent draws.

The house is going for $5.9 million and Maggie Keats of Douglas Elliman has the listing.

