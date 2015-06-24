8 rooms where the world's most powerful people go to meet

Not everyone gains entrance into the meeting places of the world’s most powerful leaders.

In the interest of safety, meetings that take place in these eight rooms — located in tightly secured buildings, sometimes within huge secured complexes — are closed-door affairs.

It’s that secrecy that fascinated photographer Luca Zanier, who was granted access to rooms in the buildings of the UN, FIFA, the Council of Europe, and other international government agencies — while they were completely empty.

It’s in these rooms where world-changing decisions are made by just a few individuals. These decisions “determine a large part of our collective existence,” Zanier says, which is exactly what he set out to convey in his photo series, “Corridors of Power.” He also created a photo book for the project, which recently reached its crowdfunding goal.

Check out the rooms in all their quiet glory below.

