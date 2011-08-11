8 Ridiculous Endurance Races That Will Destroy Your Body And Mind

Photo: YouMayDie.com

Sure, shooting hoops in the backyard or a quick nine holes of golf is a nice bit of exercise on the weekend.But some people require a little bit more of a challenge. Like climbing a skyscraper.



Or running a triathlon … or three or four.

Maybe a car race that lasts an entire day … or a month?

Whatever kind of insane physical and mental challenge you’re looking for, one of these endurance challenges should fit the bill.

