8 Red Cards Were Given Out In A Crazy Brazilian Soccer Brawl

In what could be the most unbelievable soccer statistic of the year, eight players were ejected from a lower level Brazilian soccer match over the weekend.

Both Potiguar and Baraunas finished the derby match with just seven players each as Potiguar ultimately prevailed 2-1.

The ejections stemmed from an all-out brawl that included almost the entirety of the two teams. According to reports, after Potiguar took the lead players began attacking each other.

The fighting was extreme. Players not only threw punches but also injured each other with flying kicks and two-footed stomps.

Here’s the full brawl (via 101 Great Goals):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

