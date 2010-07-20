Here Are The 8 Reasons Why Governments Default

Since 1800, there has been an irregular ebb and flow of sovereign lending. The cycle goes something like this. During booms, money is disbursed from the financial centres to countries at the periphery, which promise higher rates of return. The good times don't last. A panic in London or New York, often caused by a bank failure, staunches the flow of international credit. Trade is interrupted. Commodity prices fall, reducing the export earnings of peripheral economies. The world economy turns down. Foreign borrowers find themselves unable to either service their debts or refinance them. They default.

Reinhart and Rogoff find that sovereign defaults tend to pick up after banking crises and peaks in the capital flow cycle. This pattern of boom and bust in government lending was first evident in the 1820s, when newly independent Latin American republics raised funds in the London money market. A severe financial panic in the City of London at the end of 1825 brought this lending spree to an end. All of the Latin American loans raised in this period defaulted.

This cycle of the rise and fall of international lending, followed by sovereign default, was repeated in the 1870s, 1930s, and 1980s. For instance, the collapse of Austria's Creditanstalt bank in the summer of 1931 was followed by bank failures and ultimately sovereign debt crises across central Europe.

Source: CMO White Paper