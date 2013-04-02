8 Reasons It's Great To Work At The Apple Store

flickr/adria.richardsApple’s retail arm is a force to be reckoned with.
It’s by far the most profitable retail store in the country, it sells in-demand products, and its employees are among the most friendly and approachable there are.
Every job has its benefits, just as it has its inherent stresses. Let’s take a look at the former.
Full-time employees see all the benefits that you would expect, like medical and dental coverage. And for those falling on especially hard times, Apple has partners around the country to get its employees free therapy and access to other beneficial programs.
If you want to expand your muscle inside the Apple-verse, you can easily get training on professional-grade apps like Final Cut Pro or Logic, and even get certified to teach the programs to customers.
Given the retail industry's notoriously low pay, Apple does quite right by its sales staff. After criticism that it was shortchanging its employees, the company doled out raises last year, some as high as 25%.
Apple retail employees have access to a pretty cool way to buy company stock. By way of payroll deductions, employees can auto-buy company stock at 85% of the lower fair market value at the beginning and end of the six-month offering periods.
In short, they'll compare the stock price today versus six months ago. Employees can buy shares at 85% of the lowest of the two prices.
If you work in Apple retail, your store will find a way to make sure you get a product you want on its launch day while skipping those absurd lines.
As long as your shirt and nametag are Apple-issued, almost anything else goes. Go nuts with hats, flip flops, mohawks, and facial piercings.
One thing the company is a little testy about, however -- Apple logos on non-official clothing items.
Apple is the most profitable retail store in the world. There's a subtle coolness inherent to being a gear in that powerful of a machine.
