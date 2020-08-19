8 questions you should ask your partner before deciding to have a kid, according to therapists

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Before deciding to get pregnant, many couples don’t discuss in advance the most basic issues around growing a family.

Issues related to finances and religion are two of the biggest strains on a relationship after having a baby.

Insider spoke to three therapists about the questions a person should ask their partner before trying to get pregnant.

Having a child may just be the biggest decision a person makes in their lifetime. And yet, many couples often don’t discuss the most basic and pressing issues that should be addressed before deciding to get pregnant.

“Rather than hope for the best, and have a spontaneous attitude that ‘we’ll figure it out,’ it’s great to have a clear sense of expectations given the known rise in marital distress post children,” said Jenny Taitz, a psychologist and clinical instructor at UCLA’s Department of Psychiatry.

Insider spoke to three therapists about common divisive issues that come up for couples after having a baby, and the questions they should ask one another before starting to try to get pregnant.

Do you want to have children and why?



Crystal Cox/Business Insider

It may seem obvious, and you may think you know the answer, but asking your partner if – and why – they want to have children is critical, said Rachael Benjamin, a couples therapist who focuses on maternity-related issues and works at Tribeca Therapy in New York City.

In therapy, Benjamin said, this question often brings up important perspectives from couples, like whether they had good relationships with their own parents or if they had troubling relationships that make them feel worried or unready to have children.

These questions are also helpful primers to start discussing other important issues, like how many children a person would like to have, how they’d like to nurture a child, and the roles they will take on.

What went well and didn’t go well during your childhood?



Talking about difficult events from childhood is crucial because it helps a couple to get to know each other on a level that they might not have yet explored. It also offers an inkling into what each person might bring into parenthood.

“Our past experiences with family are going to influence how we parent,” Benjamin said. “The other person gets to know the kind of trigger [their partner] might have.”

A person who had an especially strict upbringing might have stronger feelings about how to approach discipline. A person who lived in a household with yelling and frequent punishing may feel unsure about how to parent in a calm way.

To address this issue, ask your partner about what a crying baby brings up for them, Benjamin said. This enables a person to open up about what it was like in their home when they were feeling sad or under pressure, and to talk about what worked to comfort them and how they might approach comforting a wailing infant.

Discussing positive moments from childhood is equally as important because it allows a person to discuss the kind of experience they’d likely hope to replicate for their own children.

Benjamin encourages asking, “What kind of things in their childhood feel really warm and cosy?”

What are your biggest fears around having children?



Passing down a mental or physical illness, having a child with a disability, having enough money to support a family or worrying about dying young are common fears, but are still scary to talk about. That’s exactly why they need to be aired before committing to having children, Benjamin said.

“Fears are so important to talk about,” Benjamin said. “You talk about them slowly. There shouldn’t be a solution or an answer, but allow the partner who has the fear to get to take up some space, but not get absorbed.”

The goal in this instance, Benjamin said, is to invite the fear in, but to not allow it to envelop the room. The couple should acknowledge and validate the worries. There might be some logical and helpful suggestions to make. For example, the couple may want to talk about genetic testing, or hiring a doula to help with the birth.

The fear may be so overwhelming that it could stand in the way of a person having kids, and that’s something that needs to be addressed early on.

Even if there isn’t a solution in the moment, that’s OK, Benjamin said. The key is to just give the person a chance to express what is weighing on their mind.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider

How do you feel about genetic testing or aborting a baby with a life-threatening or compromising condition?



Many ethnic groups carry risks for specific genetic issues, which is why couples should discuss how they feel about working with a genetic counselor or whether they would abort a foetus who had a life-threatening, or life-altering condition, said Janis Roszler, a licensed marriage and family therapist.

This is an opportunity to bring up a difficult topic that the couple may not have broached before.

What are your thoughts on in-vitro fertilisation and adoption?



About 12% of women in the US face infertility, and struggle either to get pregnant or carry a baby to term. While some women learn of the condition before trying to have children, many don’t.

Find out if your partner would be willing to go through the physical, emotional, and financial strains involved with IVF or would be open to getting help from a surrogate or going the adoption route.

In discussing ways to conceive, Benjamin said couples don’t necessarily need to have their feelings, which could change, completely sorted out. The goal is to give each other the chance to talk about feelings and to give credence to whatever concerns they may have.

Getty

Who would be the primary caregiver and what kind of childcare options would you consider?



If both partners work outside the home, it’s critical to talk in advance about handling childcare after a baby is born.

In 33 US states, full-time in-centre childcare costs more than college tuition. A couple should talk about whether one partner would consider leaving the workforce to care for a child, or if they would opt for daycare or hiring a private nanny.

Even if one person is content with staying home and raising a child, couples should still discuss how they would plan to divide childcare duties, and if hiring a caregiver part-time would be a possibility. One of the most common sources of conflict among parents, Benjamin said, is how childcare responsibilities are divided up.

How would you handle finances around raising a child?



While it’s not necessary to decide on every last financial decision prior to deciding to have a child, Benjamin recommends at least having a general conversation about how to save money and what kinds of expenses are a priority for each partner.

That could mean discussing how each person feels about sending a child to public or private school and how to make smart financial decisions. However, Benjamin said couples should avoid criticising one another about the expenses they each currently tend to splurge on.

What kind of role, if at all, would you want religion to play in your child’s life?



Even if a couple has already settled on certain decisions around religion, it’s key to have a conversation about faith and observance before having a child since so many new questions will inevitably come up.

If your partner observes a different religion, ask whether they’d consider raising a child with both practices, just one, or none at all. You should also ask your partner about specific practices and restrictions. For example, talk about how your partner feels about christenings and circumcisions.

“It’s a complicated thing,” Benjamin said of religion. “I do think it’s a sticking point.”

