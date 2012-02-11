Kickstarter Is Helping People Raise Serious Cash For Their Projects

Photo: Flickr/vlad

Crowd sourced funding site Kickstarter has been kicking arse for would-be entrepreneurs.So far in 2012, two projects have raised over $1 million. Several others have surpassed $250,000.



A project must reach its funding goal before time runs out or no money changes hands. That way creators don’t get locked into developing a project if they don’t have enough money and contributors don’t get stuck paying for crummy ideas.

Project owners have to promise something of value in exchange to those that contribute, but not the typical financial incentives such as ownership, a share of profits, or repayment. Instead the so-called “Kickstarter economy” is based on other types of rewards like copies of the work, limited editions or just plain fun experiences (such as dinner with a famous person).

Here are the 8 biggest awards for tech products so far…

