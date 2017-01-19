8 people, including a Newcastle Knights player, injured in seven-car Sydney highway crash

The M1 Pacific Motorway, NSW. Photo: ‏@M1trafficNSW/ Twitter.

Eight people, including Newcastle Knights prop Pauli Pauli, have been injured in a major car crash involving multiple vehicles on the M1 highway north of Sydney.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Cowan just before 10pm on Thursday.

Seven cars were involved in the crash. A 66-year-old man who sustained chest and head injuries was in a critical condition and was taken to hospital in a helicopter. His condition is now stable.

“It’s believed three vehicles travelling north – a Toyota MR2, a Subaru Liberty and a Mazda Tribute – were involved in the initial crash,” police said. “As a consequence of that initial crash, four more vehicles – a Toyota RAV4, a VW Golf, a Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Hilux – were also impacted.”

The cause of the crash isn’t yet known. Officers from the Crash Investigation Unit attended and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Pauli Pauli, 22, was also involved in the accident and admitted to Gosford Hospital suffering a suspected dislocated hip and broken leg, according to the Seven Network.

He is believed to have had three passengers in the car at the time. All were injured.

A 27-year-old woman, also broke a leg, an 18-year-old man has suspected spinal injuries, and a 15-year-old boy has a broken collarbone.

The list of other injured people continues.

“The driver of the Tribute, a 58-year-old woman from Gorokan, sustained a chest injury,” the police said.

“The driver of the Golf, a 50-year-old man from Woy Woy, was taken to hospital with chest pain; a 47-year-old passenger is being checked for chest and neck injuries; while a 13-year-old girl has been treated for bruising.”

Three other drivers escaped serious injury.

