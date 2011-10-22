Steve Jobs Unleashed: What He REALLY Thought About All His Rivals

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider
Steve Jobs, Apple’s chief executive who passed away earlier this month, was never one to mince words.Jobs never held his opinion back, but new leaks published by The New York Times and elsewhere from his biography are even more caustic and aggressive than the Apple’s chief visionary ever made apparent to the public.
Among his targets: Google’s Eric Schmidt, musician John Mayer, the entire executive staff of Hewlett-Packard and others.
We’ve collected some of his best anecdotes:
Jobs was definitely not a fan of former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt and his smartphone operating system Android.
'I will spend my last dying breath if I need to, and I will spend every penny of Apple's $40 billion in the bank, to right this wrong,' Jobs said. 'I'm going to destroy Android, because it's a stolen product. I'm willing to go thermonuclear war on this.'
Jobs saved the worst for his competitors. Like Schmidt, Jobs thrashed former rival Bill Gates, saying he shamelessly ripped off other people's ideas.
'Bill is basically unimaginative and has never invented anything, which is why I think he's more comfortable now in philanthropy than technology,' he said.
Jobs took a shot at Google when he said it was 'turning into Microsoft' and was making too many products of moderate, but not very high, quality.
Despite Jobs' rocky past with Schmidt, he made amends with new Google chief executive Larry Page and gave him advice for his new job.
'Figure out what Google wants to be when it grows up,' Jobs told Page. 'It's now all over the map.'
'You're headed for a one-term presidency,' Jobs told Obama at the start of his meeting with the President in 2010.
Jobs told Obama the U.S. government was not business-friendly enough, saying that there were too many regulatory loopholes to jump through to get a manufacturing plant started in the U.S.
Jobs also said teachers unions were 'crippling' the education system, and suggested Obama push for 11-month school years and school days that last until 6 p.m.
Jobs said Microsoft was 'mostly irrelevant' and that most companies like Microsoft ran aground when they are run by salespeople. He said Microsoft probably wouldn't go anywhere with Ballmer in charge.
While Jobs had an appreciation for News Corp chief executive Rupert Murdoch, he was not a fan of Fox News.
Jobs said the country was divided between conversation that was constructive and antagonistic. Fox News fell on the side of being antagonistic and destructive, he said.
Murdoch later said he was used to criticism from people like Jobs, the book later states.
Intel's chips power most Macs, but its mobile chips aren't in iPhones or iPads.
The reason? Jobs says Intel is 'just really slow.'
