8 packing hacks that make room in your suitcase

With more and more airlines charging for checked bags and shrinking overhead bin space, getting your luggage to its destination can feel like a major travel hassle.

The below infographic, provided by Expedia, outlines eight easy ways to more efficiently pack your suitcase. Space-saving measures like folding and rolling will keep your clothes and other belongings compact and organised en route.

Read on to see how to make your next trip smooth sailing.

