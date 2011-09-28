The 7 Most Shocking Teacher Cheating Scandals In U.S. History

Atlanta’s public school students returned from summer vacation this month to learn that 178 of their teachers and administrators had been implicated in the largest teacher cheating scandal in the country’s history.



While huge scandal in Atlanta is the most widespread case of teacher cheating that we know of, the practice didn’t begin there. As a recent ProPublica story noted, teachers have been secretly helping their students achieve better scores on standardized tests for decades, both with and without the consent of their pupils.

