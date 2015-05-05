8 must-have autographed collectibles for hardcore Star Wars fans

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

It’s May Fourth, a day for all Star Wars lovers to rejoice in their favourite sci-fi franchise.

If you’re a hardcore Star Wars fan, or know someone you is, a photograph signed by the actor who played their favourite character is something they will treasure forever.

See who’s autograph is worth the most. Would you splurge on it?

Get a photo of everyone’s favourite cool, witty smuggler-turned-hero signed by the star actor who played him, Harrison Ford.

$US200

Back in the days before CGI, R2-D2 and C-3PO were actually played by real people. And you can now get a photo of the two beloved characters signed by the men who played them, Anthony Daniels and Kenny Baker.

$US200

Lando, played by Billy Dee Williams, first appears in Episode 5 where he initially betrays his friends, but later joins the rebel alliance.

$US49.99

Love him or hate him, you have to admit that Jar Jar Binks is one of the most recognisable characters in the Star Wars universe. Get photo autographed by the actor who voiced him, Ahmed Best.

$US89.99

Both David Prowse (Darth Vader) and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) signed this iconic shot of a light saber duel between good and evil, father and son, empire versus rebel alliance from Episode 5.

$US399.99

Driven, forceful, and with a wicked set of head buns, Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) is the third major protagonist in the original Star Wars trilogy.

$US99.99

This awesome “Star Wars: A New Hope” movie poster is 27″ by 30″ and is signed by Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia), Dave Prowse (Darth Vader), and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO).

$US499.99 $US369.99 [26% off]

The newest Star Wars movie “The Force Awakens” only comes out in December 2015, but you can already grab a photograph autographed by one of the actors, Oscar Isaac, who will be playing Poe Dameron.

$US100

