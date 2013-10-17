8 Of The World's Most Lavish Hotel Suites

Price: About $US3,600 per night

The Layout: A spacious, masculine one-bedroom that sprawls like an aristocratic residence. It has two bathrooms and grand Empire furnishings peppered with what Sotheby's would call 'important pieces.'

Service: Old school.

Bragging Rights: U.S. Army HQ for a decade after World War II; host to royalty (Edward VIII stayed here in 1936 while he was briefly the King of England) and movie stars (see Deneuve, Catherine).

Favourite Things: The airport pickup in a fancy Mercedes, the frequent ­replenishment of bottles of Romerquelle mineral water and vases of yellow roses, the chilled Laurent-Perrier on arrival, and the proximity of the State ­Opera house -- so close you can ­almost hear the swish of the conductor's baton.

Splitting Hairs: The TV in the suite's well-equipped mini-gym was not a flat-screen.

Prince of Wales Suite, Hotel Bristol, Vienna