8 Money Moves That Will Rescue Your Marriage

Jeanine Earhart's husband, the family breadwinner, once insisted he manage the household purse strings.

Big mistake: His money know-how was so bad he ended up dragging the family into debt.

'Eventually we realised we both needed to have a say in how the money was spent,' Earhart says. 'And as it turns out, I'm the better money manager. So now any spending is discussed by both of us.'

Wagner says communicating is the smartest thing couples can do to rescue their ailing finances.

'If one person's doing everything, they can get overloaded and then do nothing, (which is probably what happened in Earnhart's case),' she says. 'The husband was doing it, not liking it and gave up because his wife wasn't involved.'