8 mind-bending celebrity mashups that have everyone arguing about who is who

Optical illusions are a great water cooler talking point because everyone has their own opinion about what they see and what they think.
Whether it be #dressgate or colourful chameleons, is there really a right answer?
Well, now there is another mind-bending optical illusion to add to the list.
ThatNordicGuy on Deviant Art has curated a list of the best celebrity mashups we’ve ever seen.
Get your office talking with these confusing faces.
Megan Fox and Angelina Jolie
Megan Fox / Angelina Jolie by ThatNordicGuy on DeviantArt
Heath Ledger and Tom Hardy
Heath Ledger / Tom Hardy by ThatNordicGuy on DeviantArt
Taylor Swift and Emma Watson
Taylor Swift / Emma Watson by ThatNordicGuy on DeviantArt
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Colin Farrell
Arnold Schwarzenegger / Colin Farrell by ThatNordicGuy on DeviantArt
Kirsten Stewart and Emma Watson
Emma Watson / Kristen Stewart by ThatNordicGuy on DeviantArt
Brad Pitt and Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke / Brad Pitt by ThatNordicGuy on DeviantArt
Mila Kunis and Natalie Portman
Black Swan-thing I did to end an argument… by ThatNordicGuy on DeviantArt
Chris Pratt and Patrick Wilson
Chris Pratt / Patrick Wilson by ThatNordicGuy on DeviantArt
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.