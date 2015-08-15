8 mind-bending celebrity mashups that have everyone arguing about who is who

Photo: ThatNordicGuy/ Deviant Art.

Optical illusions are a great water cooler talking point because everyone has their own opinion about what they see and what they think.

Whether it be #dressgate or colourful chameleons, is there really a right answer?

Well, now there is another mind-bending optical illusion to add to the list.

ThatNordicGuy on Deviant Art has curated a list of the best celebrity mashups we’ve ever seen.

Get your office talking with these confusing faces.

Megan Fox and Angelina Jolie



Megan Fox / Angelina Jolie by ThatNordicGuy on DeviantArt

Heath Ledger and Tom Hardy



Heath Ledger / Tom Hardy by ThatNordicGuy on DeviantArt

Taylor Swift and Emma Watson



Taylor Swift / Emma Watson by ThatNordicGuy on DeviantArt

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Colin Farrell



Arnold Schwarzenegger / Colin Farrell by ThatNordicGuy on DeviantArt

Kirsten Stewart and Emma Watson



Emma Watson / Kristen Stewart by ThatNordicGuy on DeviantArt

Brad Pitt and Ethan Hawke



Ethan Hawke / Brad Pitt by ThatNordicGuy on DeviantArt

Mila Kunis and Natalie Portman



Black Swan-thing I did to end an argument… by ThatNordicGuy on DeviantArt

Chris Pratt and Patrick Wilson



Chris Pratt / Patrick Wilson by ThatNordicGuy on DeviantArt

