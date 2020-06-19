What 8 Marvel movies looked like behind the scenes

-
For well over a decade, the MarvelCinematic Universe has brought the comic world to the big screen using state-of-the-art visual effects and elaborate stunts.
- Movies like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and “Captain Marvel” used innovative de-ageing technology to let actors Samuel L. Jackson and Kurt Russell play their younger selves.
- Breakthroughs in motion capture allowed Josh Brolin to play Thanos with the most fully realised emotions possible in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”
