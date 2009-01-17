8 Madoff Books In The Works

Who says book publishing is dead? From the New York Observer, here is a list of who’s coming out with what, below.



We know two of the authors, Erin Arvedlund and Richard Behar, and can safely assume that their books will be formidable. Arvedlund first broke the Madoff story for Barron’s in 2001 and Behar is big time investigative reporter who has taken on Scientology for Time and lived to tell about it.

Erin Arvedlund, Penguin’s Portfolio Imprint, Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, First Broke Story For Barron’s In 2001 Richard Behar, Random House, Crack Investigative Reporter Robert Frank, No Publisher Yet, WSJ Wealth Blogger and Richistan-author Fredi Friedman, No Publisher Yet, Formerly Of Little, Brown John Gapper, No Publisher Yet, Financial Times Columnist Andrew Kirtzman, HarperCollins, Former NY1 Reporter Deborah and Gerald Strober, Phoenix Books, Catastrophe: The Story of Bernard L. Madoff, The Man Who Swindled the World, Biographers, Due Out In March Unknown (Publishing circles talking about another book but no one has details)

How many more do you think they’ll be? Will they sell?

