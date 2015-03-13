8 luxurious Australian properties with impressive wine cellars

Sarah Kimmorley

With the help of Domain, Business Insider has pulled together a list of eight luxurious Australian homes with cellars to impress the biggest wine buff.

The agents won’t reveal the prices on these properties, figuring that if you can afford to fill these wine cellars then money isn’t an issue

So raise your glass to your next home.

A Tasmanian treasure box.

182 Tinderbox Road, Tinderbox, Tasmania.

This 9 storeys deep cellar can hold 4,000 bottles of wine. It was built by a mining company over a 6 and-a-half month period.

A Georgian Mansion on the west coast.

7 Hobbs Avenue, Dalkeith, Western Australia.

An expansive cellar to match an expansive home.

Bond's Victorian hideaway.

67A Park Street, Moonee Ponds, Victoria.

An exceptional 1200 bottle fitted wine cellar with built in bar.

A Cuban style villa in Rose Bay.

6 Tivoli Avenue, Rose Bay, New South Wales.

The cellar is custom-designed and can hold 1000+ bottles.

When Hollywood glam comes to Sydney.

12 Benelong Crescent, Bellevue Hill, New South Wales.

A wine cellar with enough choices to keep you happy for days.

A Mornington Peninsula Escape.

Constantine Avenue, St Andrews Beach, Victoria.

An European style underground cellar housing approximately 1500 wine casks.

The ultimate country estate.

68 Coachwood Road, Matcham, New South Wales.

A chic French-style rustic wine cellar with earth roof.

A Palatial harbourside home.

3 St Malo Avenue, Hunters Hill, New South Wales.

A state of the art wine cellar with built-in tasting bar.

