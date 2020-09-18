8 last-minute gift ideas that don’t rely on postage or delivery

We rounded up a collection of gift ideas that will make anyone’s day, including streaming subscriptions, a MasterClass membership and gift cards.

These last-minute gift ideas are all digitally delivered, so you won’t have to worry about Australia post not getting it to them on time.

Does this scenario sound familiar? That, despite your best intentions, you’ve yet again waited until the last minute to sort out a gift for your friend’s birthday, Father’s Day or Mother’s Day, or your anniversary? And now you’ve reached panic mode, and will probably buy something terrible from the petrol station as a last resort?

We understand that sometimes these things happen. To make sure you stay in your friend’s good book, we’ve put together a quick list of quality last-minute gift ideas. You won’t need to leave your house to pick up any of these gifts as they’re all digital, so you can pick a winner without needing to get up from your couch to buy them.

Browse our last-minute gift ideas below:

Kayo Sports subscription (one month), $25

Kayo Split View. Source: Supplied.

This gift is a real home-run. Kayo is a video streaming platform built for the sport obsessive.

With a subscription, you’ll be able to watch live sports, both local and international, along with on-demand access to match replays, panel shows and documentaries, like ESPN’s 30 for 30 series.

With the AFL and NFL grand finals around the corner, not to mention the NBA playoffs that are currently in full swing, Kayo is your one-stop destination for sport.

Bring home the gold with a Kayo Sports subscription.

MasterClass membership (one year), $280

If you’re buying for someone who is curious and always looking to learn something new, they’ll probably get some solid use from a MasterClass membership. This streaming service is chock full of informative lessons, taught by experts in their field. Name a topic and chances are there’s a lesson available.

A membership will give you access to all of the currently available classes, along with any new classes as they launch. Classes such as Neil deGrasse Tyson teaching scientific thinking and communication; Stephen Curry teaching shooting, ball-handling, and scoring; and Martin Scorsese teaching filmmaking.

Enroll in a MasterClass membership.

Shudder subscription (one year), $69.99

If the person you’re buying for loves a good horror movie, Shudder is an absolute must-have. Why? Well, it’s a streaming service 100% dedicated to horror content. From movies, television and documentaries, it has everything for anyone who loves a good spook or scare.

Shudder is chock full of some classic and contemporary entries into the horror genre. It also includes some impressive original movies and television shows, like Cursed Films, In Search of Darkness and Creepshow.

Give them a scare with a Shudder subscription.

Kathmandu gift card

Image: iStock/Blue Planet Studio

If you’re looking to buy something for someone who is more of an outdoorsy type, these streaming subscription might not be their cup of tea. Their idea of a nice Saturday might be going for a bush walk.

Kathmandu are one of the leading sellers of clothing and gear that’s perfect for their next outdoors adventure. From hiking boots to down jackets and day packs, chances are that if there’s a piece of outdoor equipment that they need, Kathmandu will have it.

Help them get ready for their next adventure with a Kathmandu gift card.

Audible subscription (one month), $16.45

If you know someone who was a big reader, but they can’t find the time to actually sit down to crack open a book, it might be time to introduce them to audiobooks. And there’s no better way to do this then by giving them an Audible subscription.

A subscription will give them a credit to pick up one free audiobook every month, a bonus audiobook that other Audible members are currently loving and discounted prices.

This subscription also gives them access to Audible’s original podcasts, such as Evil Has A Name, Nazeem Hussain: Rogue Son and My Dad The Spy.

Grab an Audible subscription here.

Disney+ subscription (one year), $89.99

Disney Plus. Image: Supplied.

If they’re a long-time Disney fan — or maybe they just have a soft spot for Star Wars and Marvel movies — this streaming service will be right up their alley.

Disney+ is the home for Disney content, containing the largest collection of the entertainment juggernaut’s fantastic catalogue. By signing up, you get access to all of Disney’s classic animations (both TV and film), National Geographic documentaries, including recent big name movies like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Avengers: Endgame and Onward. It even has every episode of The Simpsons — how can you say no to that?

Show them a whole new world with a Disney+ subscription.

Booktopia gift certificate

Buying your friend or family member a book isn’t a bad gift idea in theory, but if the person you’re buying for is a bit of a picky reader, getting them something they’ll enjoy can be a bit of a headache.

So instead of giving them something that will just collect dust on their nightstand, get them a Booktopia gift certificate. Starting at $20, a gift certificate will let them grab that title they’ve been meaning to read.

Bulk up their their library with a Booktopia gift certificate.

Amazon Prime subscription (one year), $59

Image: Getty Images/Marc Atkins

If you want to grab a gift that is overflowing with perks, then you can’t do much better than an Amazon Prime subscription.

Prime Reading will give them access to over 1,000 e-books, while Prime Music will give them unlimited access to over 50 million songs. Not only that, but a Prime membership will also give them access to Amazon’s Prime Original series, like The Grand Tour, The Boys and The Wheel of Time, which they can stream whenever they want.

They’ll even be able to get free, two business day delivery on their Amazon purchases.

Welcome them to primetime with an Amazon Prime subscription.

