8 incredible places to watch the New Year's Eve fireworks in Sydney in 2015

It’s time to say goodbye to 2015.

This New Year’s Eve fireworks will kick off at 9pm for the family fireworks display, with tributes to the 200th anniversary of the Royal Botanic Garden and in celebration of 100 years of Taronga Zoo.

To make your life easier this year, we’ve rounded up a list of incredible vantage points where you can bring in 2016 with the best views of the fireworks on NYE.

From family-friendly sites such as Bradfield Park and Observatory Hill, the newly-opened Barangaroo Reserve through to little-known gems around Sydney, here are some of the incredible places to seat yourself this NYE.

Bradfield Park

Bradfield Park is one of the best places to catch the fireworks if you want the ultimate close-up. With views of the eastern side of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Milsons Point park is a popular site for families and can even accommodate up to 50,000 people. The venue is free and will be open from 12pm onwards but be sure to get there early because it quickly reaches maximum capacity.

Mrs Macquaries Point

The public viewing site along the Yurong Peninsula offers prime views of the annual fireworks display. Situated inside the Royal Botanical Gardens, the area will open from 10am with enough space to house 16,000 people. Expect maximum capacity to be reached early in the day. Since BYO isn’t allowed, it’s best to bring a rug and take advantage of the food and bar services available at the vantage point. Entry is free.

Barangaroo Reserve

Sydney’s new $250 million park opened this year and for the first time it will be one of the vantage points where visitors can catch the annual fireworks. The six-hectare park which sits on the edge of Sydney CBD on Hickson Road will house up to 10,000 people. Entry is open from 6pm onwards and the venue will be ticketed.

Pirrama Park

This 1.5 hectare venue in Pyrmont will see up to 15,000 people gathering along the water’s edge this year. The landscaped site is renowned for its architecture and grasslands, playgrounds and cafes with the chance for visitors to hold their own barbecues or picnics as they wait for the fireworks. Entry will be free.

Blues Point Reserve

This is another favourite for those who want to avoid the crowds in Sydney’s CBD but still want a great view of the Harbour Bridge. Located on the other side of the bridge away from the city, the nature reserve in McMahons Point offers views of the western side of the Sydney Harbour Bridge with capacity expected to reach 12,000 on the day. Queues can be expected if you’re heading there later in the evening. The area does not allow any alcohol.

Observatory Hill Park

Another free venue to add to your list. The popular picnic venue in the Rocks is only a 20 minutes walk from Circular Quay and Wynyard and can seat up to 7,500 people. It is usually packed out early in the day because it offers one of the sweetest views of the fireworks from the steep hill so make sure you get in there from 12pm onwards.

Cockle Bay Wharf

The Darling Harbour precinct is one of the busiest places to be on NYE with many families gathering to watch the fireworks display. This year, Cockle Bay Wharf is hosting a light show at 8pm before the family fireworks display at 9pm. The venue can house up to 46,000 people so if you want to be part of the celebrations, a good tip is to book a table at one of the many restaurants along the harbour to avoid the crowds. The venue will be open from 7am and close at 4am on January 1.

The Sydney Opera House

Possibly the most popular vantage point for tourists, the Sydney Opera House is one of the best places to take in 2016, offering front row seats of the NYE fireworks. In recent years, the iconic spot has attracted many early campers who have snapped up prime locations along the harbour. The Opera House will be packed out early as visitors are treated to pre-fireworks entertainment such as aerial displays at 6pm and colourful pylon projections at 8.30pm. The midnight fireworks will last for 12 minutes and feature a range of pyrotechnic effects from various firing points across the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

