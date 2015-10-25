8 incredible pictures of Australian landmarks turning blue for the United Nations' 70th anniversary

The United Nations celebrated its 70th anniversary yesterday turning more than 150 of the world’s most iconic buildings, landmarks and bridges blue — the official colour of the UN.
The Turn the World #UNBlue campaign marks 70 years since the United Nations was officially formed in the wake of World War II, and spanned 45 countries from Egypt’s Great Pyramids, to New York’s Empire State Building, Japan’s SkyTree Tower and Jordan’s ancient city of Petra.
Sydney’s Sydney Opera House was one of the first to be illuminated blue joining other landmarks such as Melbourne’s Federation Square and Cricket Ground, Canberra’s Old Parliament House and Brisbane’s City Hall.
A founding member of the UN, Australia is currently the 12th largest contributor to its regular and peacekeeping budgets. Since the UN’s inception, nearly 65,000 Australians have been engaged in more than 50 international peace and security operations.
Meanwhile, foreign affairs minister Julie Bishop announced Australia’s candidacy for the UN Security Council in 2029-30 and the Human Rights Council in 2018-20.
Here’s a look at how Australia marked 70 years of the UN:
Melbourne Town Hall #UNBlue for United Nations Day @cityofmelbourne #UN70 pic.twitter.com/adZWceXYqH
— John Richardson (@DFATVic) October 24, 2015
The Melbourne Cricket Ground or @MCG was home of the 1956 Olympics and is #UNBlue tonight https://t.co/2RNKU3hod5 pic.twitter.com/WBkFKOcaAB
— John Richardson (@DFATVic) October 24, 2015
.@SydOperaHouse lit its sails #UNblue to celebrate 70 years of the UN! More global photos: https://t.co/vQQcGQR0Wg pic.twitter.com/hNPmi5mHbl
— United Nations (@UN) October 24, 2015
Melbourne ushering in #UNBlue with @melbourne_star in twilight blue #UN70 pic.twitter.com/GEAtAddVqt
— John Richardson (@DFATVic) October 24, 2015
UN logo illuminates #Uluru to join the global #UN70 celebration and mark 30th anniversary of handback. @IndigenousX pic.twitter.com/38jfiDx575
— AIATSIS (@AIATSIS) October 24, 2015
#Hobart joins the world in celebrating the @UN 70th anniversary by turning #UNBlue #UN70 https://t.co/fnS52o1Y80 pic.twitter.com/NUxIR6jl79
— DFAT (@dfat) October 24, 2015
#Adelaide lights up for the Turning the World #UNBlue campaign #UN70 https://t.co/fnS52o1Y80 pic.twitter.com/mWSyxIgfM9
— DFAT (@dfat) October 24, 2015
Global event turns UN Blue for #UN70 Thanks Canberra Film & Sound Archives! 600 global landmarks to come #UNBlue pic.twitter.com/4pdAHeTIru
— UNIC Canberra (@UNICCanberra) October 24, 2015
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.