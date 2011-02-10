8 Important Points From OpenTable's Earnings Report

Photo: The Italian Village

From Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, 8 quick points on OpenTable’s earnings yesterday.First, 3 positives:



Revenue growth accelerated to 45% thanks to more-than-expected seats filled (up 51% year over year).

Margins are growing.

Mobile adoption is growing. 10% of seated diners booked through mobile applications.

The negatives:

The top-line didn’t surprise the street that much. Revenue was only 500K ahead of estimates.

Subscription revenue was slightly lower than expected.

Seats filled growth of 51% was slightly lower than it was in the previous quarter.

The company is getting more complex, thanks to various initiatives.

New investments may crimp margins.

Click here to see 10 stocks attracting unusual attention this morning >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.