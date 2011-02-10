8 Important Points From OpenTable's Earnings Report

Joe Weisenthal
From Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, 8 quick points on OpenTable’s earnings yesterday.First, 3 positives:

  • Revenue growth accelerated to 45% thanks to more-than-expected seats filled (up 51% year over year).
  • Margins are growing.
  • Mobile adoption is growing. 10% of seated diners booked through mobile applications.

The negatives:

  • The top-line didn’t surprise the street that much. Revenue was only 500K ahead of estimates.
  • Subscription revenue was slightly lower than expected.
  • Seats filled growth of 51% was slightly lower than it was in the previous quarter.
  • The company is getting more complex, thanks to various initiatives.
  • New investments may crimp margins.

