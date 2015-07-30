More than 8 hours of sleep can make you a happier person -- plus 21 other discoveries from sleep-tracking devices

Sleep. We can’t live without it and we can’t function without enough of it.
But for most of us, getting enough sleep is a problem.
40 million Americans each year suffer from chronic sleep disorders and an another 20 million experience occasional sleeping problems, according to National Institute of Neuroligical Disorders and Stroke.
But thanks to fitness trackers like Jawbone UP, and sleeping-aid apps like Sleepio, we have all sorts of data on how we sleep and how to improve our rest.
Almost nobody regularly sleeps over 8 hours a night. Most of the nation sleeps less than 7.5 hours a night.
The people living just outside of Phoenix have the earliest bedtimes: 10:30. There are a lot of retirement communities in that part of the country.
People who commute at least 15 miles go to bed 28 minutes earlier than non-commuters but they wake up 51 minutes earlier, meaning they sleep 13 minutes less.
Commuters do tend to catch up on their sleep on the weekends, but they still sleep slightly less than those who don't have much of a commute, going to bed 24 minutes sooner and getting up 30 minutes earlier.
City dwellers are among the most sleep deprived people in the nation. New Yorkers get, on average, 6.85 hours of sleep a night.
In Chicago, it's 6.84 hours. Basically, if you live in a city -- whether that city is on the coast, in the mid-west, or the west -- you typically sleep less than 7 hours a night.
Short-term events don't affect your sleep as much as they seem. For instance, the switch to daylight savings may make you feel tired, but it only causes Americans to lose 13 minutes of sleep that night.
Woman are slightly more (about 10%) likely to have sleep issues and to report poorer quality sleep than men.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.